Jed Anderson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDER Jed Anderson is among four players axed by North Melbourne.

Anderson, 28, leaves the Kangaroos after 89 games in seven seasons for the club, which he joined from Hawthorn ahead of 2016.

Having placed third in the Syd Barker Medal in 2020, Anderson has not been offered a contract for next year, just as his former coach at the Hawks – Alastair Clarkson – prepares to take the helm.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Josh Walker, Atu Bosenavulagi and Kayne Turner have also been delisted.

"List management decisions are never easy, but they must be made in the best interests of our club," North's list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings said.

Jed Anderson in action for North Melbourne against Sydney in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We require four primary list spots for the upcoming AFL national draft which means we have had to make some difficult decisions.

"In saying that, given the strength of character of the players delisted, there is potential for one or two of these guys to be considered for a spot on our rookie list in 2023.

"Jed, Atu, Kayne and Josh all made significant contributions to our football club over a number of years.

"We wish them well for the future, they will always be welcome at North Melbourne."

Jack Darling and Josh Walker in action during West Coast's clash with North Melbourne in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Anderson has attracted interest from Gold Coast as the Suns monitored his situation.

Turner played 118 games for the Kangaroos, while Bosenavulagi – at his second club after previously being at Collingwood – featured 17 times in two seasons having joined North from the Magpies in a trade involving Jaidyn Stephenson.

After stints at Geelong and Brisbane, Walker played 54 games for North in three seasons.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the 2022 Trade Period

Kyron Hayden, Matt McGuinness and Patrick Walker were delisted by the Kangaroos in September, while Tom Lynch retired and Jason Horne-Francis left for Port Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Griffin Logue and Darcy Tucker joined the club from Fremantle.