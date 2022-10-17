Western Bulldogs' Stefan Martin and port Adelaide's Sam Hayes in action in round eight at Adelaide Oval on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs ruckman Stefan Martin has retired, ending a career that lasted 203 games across 15 seasons and three clubs.

Martin, 35, began his AFL journey as a mature-age selection in the 2007 NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft with Melbourne and played 57 games with the Demons across five seasons before moving to Brisbane at the end of 2012.

The athletic ruckman played his best football with the Lions, racking up 133 games and claiming the 2015 Merrett-Murray Medal as the club's best and fairest.

Stefan Martin in action in the Western Bulldogs' round 22 clash with GWS at Marvel Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Martin moved back to his home state of Victoria at the end of 2020 to join the Bulldogs, where he played 15 games – including the 2021 Grand Final against the Demons – as an experienced ruck alongside Tim English.

"It has truly been an amazing ride, and I'm extremely grateful to have played at the highest level for 15 seasons," Martin said.

"It's been a privilege to experience playing at three terrific organisations, and I'd like to personally thank everyone who has helped me over my career at the Melbourne, Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs football clubs.

"I am also appreciative of the fans who have supported me throughout my playing journey.

"After being a late starter to the game of AFL, to play 200 AFL games is something I'm enormously proud of.

"I leave the game with so many happy memories, strong bonds, lifelong friendships, and the knowledge that the game has made me a better person."

Melbourne's Max Gawn and Western Bulldogs' Stefan Martin go toe to toe in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said the club was full of admiration for Martin's contribution.

"We were lucky enough to work closely with Stef at the Bulldogs in the last two years, and while injuries have limited his on-field impact, he was still able to play a crucial role in setting up our 2021 season and ultimately helping us get to the Grand Final.

"His leadership and influence can't be overstated, in particular the guidance he provided the likes of Tim English, Jordon Sweet and Sam Darcy.

"Stef can be proud of his contribution to the AFL, and we wish him all the best with the next phase of his life."