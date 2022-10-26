GOLD Coast has delisted running defender Oleg Markov.
The 26-year-old played 28 games in his two seasons at the Suns after moving from Richmond at the end of the 2020 season.
He has played 51 career games in total.
WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings
Markov was a big part of Gold Coast's backline in 2021, with his blistering speed and want to run-and-carry helping him to 17 games, but he was in-and-out of the team for much of the past season.
He joins rookies Matt Conroy, Jez McLennan, Rhys Nicholls and Patrick Murtagh as players delisted by the club this off-season.
The Suns lost Izak Rankine (Adelaide), Jack Bowes (Geelong) and Josh Corbett (Fremantle) during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while gaining Ben Long from St Kilda and Tom Berry from Brisbane.
"Oleg has made a positive impact on the Gold Coast Suns and we are appreciative of everything he has given the club,” Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron said.