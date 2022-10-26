Oleg Markov handballs during the R12 clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at TIO Stadium on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has delisted running defender Oleg Markov.

The 26-year-old played 28 games in his two seasons at the Suns after moving from Richmond at the end of the 2020 season.

He has played 51 career games in total.

Markov was a big part of Gold Coast's backline in 2021, with his blistering speed and want to run-and-carry helping him to 17 games, but he was in-and-out of the team for much of the past season.

Stuart Dew and Oleg Markov after the win over North Melbourne in round 12 on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

He joins rookies Matt Conroy, Jez McLennan, Rhys Nicholls and Patrick Murtagh as players delisted by the club this off-season.

The Suns lost Izak Rankine (Adelaide), Jack Bowes (Geelong) and Josh Corbett (Fremantle) during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while gaining Ben Long from St Kilda and Tom Berry from Brisbane.

"Oleg has made a positive impact on the Gold Coast Suns and we are appreciative of everything he has given the club,” Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron said.