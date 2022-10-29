IF YOUR club needs a powerful midfielder, you came to the right draft.

Every draft crop has its identifying features, be it a range of talls and key-position options, a fleet of runners, a suite of talented smalls or even a perfect blend.

The top end of this year's NAB AFL Draft, now only four weeks away, is dominated by a big and strong crop of powerful midfielders who could all hit the ground running at AFL level.

The inside midfielder with an explosion out of a stoppage, strength at the contest and the ability to win the ball and carry it is perhaps recruiters' nirvana. And, simply, the number of them available in the early part of this year's draft is why clubs at the top aren't prepared to trade out for multiple later picks.

Draft prospect: George Wardlaw

Power in midfield terms can pertain to having an explosive streak, a quick few steps to separate from the pack, the body size to bust through and past opponents, the ability to shrug off tackles and lay them, the strength to lift handballs over the top of others and the capacity to impose on a game.

George Wardlaw, Elijah Tsatas, Bailey Humphrey, Reuben Ginbey, Mattaes Phillipou and Cam Mackenzie are among the potential top-10 picks who play with power, which will appeal to clubs.

Tsatas is an inside/outside ball-getter who showed he could be a clearance specialist as well as an outside runner. At 186cm, he has physical development left in him, too.

Ginbey stands at 189cm but can jump (he finished in the top 10 at the NAB AFL Draft Combine for the vertical and running vertical jumps tests) and has speed, clocking in at 2.92 seconds over 20 metres.

Everything Humphrey does screams power – the 185cm forward/midfielder can jump and take big marks, he can fend off and kick goals and he's a step ahead of his opponents – while Phillipou (190cm) and Mackenzie (188cm) are tall and capable of having a physical presence in the midfield as well as pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.

Draft prospect: Bailey Humphrey

Wardlaw's power is different. At 182cm, he doesn't have the same height as other options but he does play with a more combative streak as well as the capacity to jump high and take marks. The same applies for gun midfielder Jhye Clark, who is 181cm but can also go in the air, while potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft's burst and running power sets him apart.

West Australian pair Ed Allan and Elijah Hewett are also midfielders who will be classed in the powerful bracket, albeit in different ways. Allan's power is in his pace and athleticism – at 194cm he played as an inside midfielder and wingman in the back end of the season before dominating at the Draft Combine, including winning the 20-metre sprint clocking in at 2.81 seconds and coming fifth in the agility. It is why he is a late riser to be in the top-15 mix.

Hewett's power is in his force. He played at senior level this year at Swan Districts, has a mature frame, is agile and had a standout game for Western Australia against Vic Metro in the under-18 carnival.

Draft prospect: Elijah Hewett

Midfielders always develop quicker than tall talents, but there is a chance only one key-position player – Vic Country key forward Aaron Cadman – is selected in the top 10 this year, showing clubs' appetite to find the next Dustin Martin, Christian Petracca or Patrick Dangerfield with early selections.

And the clubs with the early picks are keen. Inside the top 10, North Melbourne wants a midfield star and has been linked to Wardlaw, Essendon has looked at all of its options, Gold Coast has players in its sights, Hawthorn could add a new mix to its midfield and St Kilda is searching for star factor.

The collective of powerful midfielders will be there at the draft, with Wardlaw, Tsatas, Humphrey, Ginbey, Phillipou, Mackenzie among the dozen players so far invited to the opening night of proceedings.

Ashcroft, Clark, Ollie Hollands and Harry Sheezel will also be there, with Jaspa Fletcher in the mix as well, with Cadman and Jedd Busslinger the only talls so far.

But the powerful midfielders are set to define the top part of proceedings, with the skillset of many of the onballers also likely to see them be ready to adjust to the AFL standard quickly.