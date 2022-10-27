WHILE the early part of this year's NAB AFL Draft has taken shape with a top group of prospects established, there is a variance of views on players thereafter.

On Thursday, AFL.com.au's October Phantom Form Guide listed the best 30 players of this year's draft in our view. But there were some unlucky prospects to miss out who have also been in the top-30 mix throughout the season.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

Here's 10 of the next group, listed in alphabetical order, in the Phantom Form Guide extra edition, with clubs surveying the players and some still in the mix for the first round of the draft.

Charlie Clarke

182cm/75kg

4/1/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Forward

A hard-working half-forward who turned up and played at the same level throughout the year. He kicked 29 goals in 15 games for the Sandringham Dragons across their season, including 10 across the finals series, and showed his craft and tenacity inside 50. He plays with an intensity and dogged determination that will see clubs look at him late in the first round or through the second round of the draft.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Charlie Clarke Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Charlie Clarke

Blake Drury

176cm/73kg

1/11/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

A midfielder at under-18 level who seems likely to start his career as a half-forward. Drury is one of the hardest working in the draft group, with his intensity lifting him to a strong season. He was influential for Vic Metro in the engine room at stages and also can hit the scoreboard, while averaging 19 disposals and a goal with the Chargers this season. Has a little bit of Jack Higgins in the way he plays.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 2022 NAB League Draft Class - Blake Drury Get to know Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Blake Drury

Harvey Gallagher

179cm/77kg

26/9/03

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

Small forward/defender

Gallagher was overlooked at last year's draft and again in the mid-season rookie draft but flipped to defence late in the season and his draft stocks rose sharply. Gallagher's smart kicking and ability to work his way out of traffic and get things started for his side are a highlight, and he had a run of games of high disposals to finish his campaign: 24 disposals, then 44, 24, 37, 42 and 28. He also finished the season with 13 goals, including 1.5 in the elimination final. Can rebound and hurt sides with the ball.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Harvey Gallagher Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Harvey Gallagher

Sam Gilbey

187cm/73kg

14/5/04

Claremont/Western Australia

Defender

A broken leg suffered in the second half of the season was an unfortunate end to Gilbey's campaign, which had already been a stuttering one through illness at the start of the season with glandular fever. Between that he did feature for Western Australia at the under-18 carnival but was returning to full fitness around that stage. Clubs know that when up and going Gilbey is an active rebounder from the back half and a good kick.

Western Australia's Sam Gilbey is tackled by Charlie Clarke of Victoria Metro during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Hagan

178cm/74kg

15/10/04

East Fremantle/Western Australia

Small defender/forward

With his capacity to play a range of different roles, Hagan is likely to have appeal to clubs as someone who can come in and do his job. He played eight games in East Fremantle's league side this year and averaged 13 disposals and a goal, and has also played defensive roles. At Colts level he was busier through the midfield, where he averaged 24 disposals.

Jed Hagan in action for Western Australia against the Allies during the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Jones

175cm/63kg

3/4/05

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder/forward

Jones was a star of the NAB AFL Draft Combine, with the versatile small breaking a 14-year record in the agility test with a run of 7.70 seconds. He was also joint winner of the vertical jump test and placed equal fifth in the running vertical jump, as well as claiming a 20-metre sprint time of 2.912 seconds. It showed his capabilities and speed, which is an important part of Jones' game and came to the fore at different stages this year, with the West Australian influencing games in a number of spots.

AGILE, VERSATILE, DETERMINED The diminutive all-rounder with genuine X-factor

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Darcy Jones Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Darcy Jones

Isaac Keeler

198cm/88kg

23/4/04

North Adelaide/South Australia

Key forward/ruck

Keeler's athleticism for a player his size will give him appeal to clubs. He plays in the ruck and as a key forward, but is adept at moving up the field and having a say on things with the ball in his hands. He averaged 18 disposals and kicked 19 goals in North Adelaide's under-18 season. Adelaide will get first access to Keeler as a Next Generation Academy prospect, but only outside the top 40 selections.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Isaac Keeler Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Isaac Keeler

Noah Long

177cm/73kg

23/8/04

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

Forward/midfielder

Long had a setback at the start of the year when he broke his collarbone in round one with the Bendigo Pioneers. It meant his year didn't exactly go to plan but the tenacious and tough small forward/midfielder was still able to show his wares later in the campaign when he returned. One of his key games came for Vic Country, when he kicked three goals against Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium.

Noah Long in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jakob Ryan

189cm/79kg

29/4/04

Glenelg/South Australia

Defender

A taller athletic defender who can kick the ball well and play in multiple positions. Ryan has spent time on the wing as well as across half-back and in the midfield, where he is a penetrating player with the ability to mark overhead and find the ball. At the Draft Combine he finished sixth overall in the 2km time trial with a time of 6:16 minutes and he has fans inside the top 25.

Jakob Ryan of South Australia kicks the ball during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match against Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Vickery

181cm/72kg

16/12/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Defender

Vickery's speed from half-back was obvious throughout this season and again at the Draft Combine, when he ran the eighth fastest 20-metre sprint at testing (2.928 seconds). He can deliver the ball well out of defence and also play on the wing and collect disposals, having averaged 17 touches in this NAB League season. Hawthorn has first call on Vickery as a Next Generation Academy prospect but only if he gets outside the top 40, which is expected to be touch and go.