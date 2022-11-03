Francis Evans celebrates a goal for Geelong against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has further boosted its forward line by signing former Geelong player Francis Evans as a delisted free agent.

Evans was delisted by the Cats in September having played just seven games since being drafted with pick 41 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

The arrival of Evans at Port follows that of Junior Rioli from West Coast, with both men adding greater depth to the Power's group of small forwards.

PLAYER MOVEMENT Hawks sign forward, Dogs consider ex-Dee

"Going into the off-season we recognised a need to bolster our small forward stocks and Francis is a player we identified as suiting that need," said Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps.

"We know he has an eye for goal but is also not immune to working hard to win the ball and keep it in the forward line.

OFF-SEASON Mature-age players eye another chance as list calls loom

"We look forward to getting him to the club in the coming weeks as our players return for pre-season training."

Francis Evans during a pre-season game against Gold Coast in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Evans played five games in 2022 but couldn't find a consistent spot in Geelong's premiership side.

He kicked 20 goals in the VFL this year, including a bag of five against eventual premiers, Casey.