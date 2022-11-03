HAWTHORN has signed former Western Bulldogs forward Fergus Greene as a delisted free agent, while the Bulldogs are considering a cut Demon as a potential rookie pick-up.

Greene was delisted by the Bulldogs at the end of 2020 but retains delisted free agency status, under which he has joined the Hawks with the window opening on Thursday.

The medium forward starred for the Box Hill Hawks this season in the VFL, kicking 53 goals and being a dominant option throughout the campaign. Greene looms as a possible replacement in attack for Jack Gunston, who joined Brisbane during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

He will add to a list of Box Hill products the Hawks have signed under coach Sam Mitchell, including mid-season selections Jai Newcombe and James Blanck.

Greene, who is 24, played five games for the Bulldogs in 2018.

Fergus Greene marks the ball during a VFL match for Box Hill in May, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are looking at delisted Melbourne speedster Oskar Baker as a potential rookie pick-up, with clubs continuing to scour the market for mature-age options.

Baker was cut by the Demons at the end of this season after five years and 15 games with the club.

The Dogs have interest in Baker among a group of possible experienced options who could be in contention for a rookie spot later this month.

Baker, 24, is a quick wingman who was a key part of the Casey Demons' VFL premiership this season.

Oskar Baker celebrates a goal for Casey Demons in the 2022 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The first delisted free agency window opened on Thursday but many clubs will wait until the rookie draft or the pre-season supplemental period before adding players who have been delisted by rivals.

It allows clubs flexibility on draft night as they take in their respective hands of picks, while it also does not fill a primary list position.