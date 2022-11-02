GOLD Coast has interest in Greater Western Sydney defender Jake Stein as a potential rookie draft pick up, as clubs weigh experienced options to fill their lists.

The delisted free agency (DFA) period will open on Thursday and run through to next Wednesday, November 9.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

There will then be a deadline on November 10 for players to retire and out-of-contract players to nominate for the draft, with another window for delisted free agents open between November 11-15.

Port Adelaide will sign delisted Geelong forward Francis Evans as a delisted free agent after he was cut by the Cats at the end of their premiership season.

Francis Evans celebrates a goal for Geelong against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

But other clubs may wait until the rookie draft to add recently delisted players, with the Suns having an interest in Stein, who was cut by the Giants after 20 games over the past three seasons, including nine in 2022.

The Suns had success with a mature-age rookie pick last year by grabbing Levi Casboult, who booted 35 goals from 21 games after crossing from Carlton.

North Melbourne will use four picks at the national draft and have nominated Cooper Harvey as a father-son selection, with the Roos to also have multiple rookie draft selections on November 30.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Cooper Harvey Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Cooper Harvey

Hawthorn triple premiership player Liam Shiels was linked to the Kangaroos when Alastair Clarkson was signed as a mature-age option, and he remains a chance to be in the mix for the Roos. That would only be as a rookie, however, and not a delisted free agent as their four primary list spots will be used at the draft, meaning other clubs could also consider Shiels.

The 31-year-old Shiels announced his retirement in August after 255 games for the Hawks.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Fremantle looks likely to be in the market for a mature-age ruck option after Lloyd Meek's trade to Hawthorn left them with first-choice pair Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson as the only rucks on the Dockers' list, with pinch-hit options Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Griffin Logue (North Melbourne) also leaving.

Swans ruckman Sam Naismith, who is back in fully training after his knee reconstruction last year, was one of the few experienced ruckmen to be delisted this off-season, while Paddy Ryder (St Kilda), Callum Sinclair (Sydney) and Stefan Martin (Western Bulldogs) retired.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ryder wows with incredible individual finish Paddy Ryder intercepts an errant Blues kick and makes them pay full price as he dribbles it home to extend his side's lead

The Dockers have had interest in retired Essendon small forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, but the Bombers are favoured to regain the livewire goalkicker.

McDonald-Tipungwuti retired in May but a short time later made Essendon aware he was keen on a return to the club after his personal circumstances changed, and he has been training regularly in Gisborne to get his conditioning up.

Clubs are also on the lookout for ready-to-go players outside the AFL system. Corey Wagner's form at VFL level for Port Melbourne has attracted interest from clubs, with the former North Melbourne and Melbourne player in the mix for a return to the top level, with the Dockers a possible suitor.

Port Melbourne star Corey Wagner will miss the next month with a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Picture: Kelly Defina/AFL Photos

Whilst there is unlikely to be more than 60 selections at the national draft later this month, some clubs are also planning on holding over selections in the rookie draft so they can have players train with them over summer in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Delisted Magpie Caleb Poulter is one in this bracket who could have to wait until the pre-season to press his claims for a list spot.