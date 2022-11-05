SOME families at the centre of allegations of mistreatment of First Nations players at Hawthorn have advised the AFL they will take part in the independent investigation that has been commissioned to investigate the claims.

The league said on Saturday afternoon that a "number of participants" have advised they will be involved in the investigation, which centres on the treatment of some players and their families at the Hawks between 2008 and 2016.

It comes after a group of families said they will take part on the basis the AFL commissions a separate independent review of the league's "own failings".

In a statement, the AFL said it had not come to any seperate agreements with any of the participants, but repeated the league's commitment to "coordinate a wider response that ensures we have a culturally safe environment" across the industry.

"The AFL has committed to running an independent investigation of allegations of racism referred to the AFL by the Hawthorn Football Club that provides a supportive and respectful process for those impacted, and natural justice to those people against whom allegations of misconduct have been made," the statement read.

"We confirm that a number of participants have advised they will take part in the Investigation, chaired by Bernard Quinn KC and acknowledge it is their decision based on the terms of reference released on October 20, 2022. The AFL has not come to any separate agreements with any participants in relation to the terms on which they take part in the investigation.

"The work by the four-member panel has already begun and will continue to work with the various participants.

"As we announced when we released the Terms of Reference for the Independent Investigation, the AFL is committed to working together as an industry to coordinate a wider response that ensures we have a culturally safe environment across all our clubs and within the AFL industry.

"It is important to note that the wider industry response that was previously announced is a separate piece of work that will continue to be worked on by the AFL and, while it will be informed by the Panel's work, it is not part of the Independent investigation process.

Last week, another woman, known by the pseudonym 'Amy', said through her lawyers that she would not take part in the independent investigation as she felt the process was unsafe.

STATEMENT AFL statement on independent investigation

In response to Amy's statement, the AFL acknowledged her experiences and said it was important the independent review allowed all parties to be heard and for natural justice to be served.

Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson, his then assistant Chris Fagan and player development manager Jason Burt have all strongly denied any wrongdoing having been named in an ABC report in September.

Fagan returned to work at Brisbane last week having taken a leave of absence, while Clarkson officially commenced his new role at North Melbourne on Wednesday.