HAWTHORN midfielder James Worpel is nearing a return to full fitness after requiring a season-ending shoulder reconstruction in July.

The 23-year-old will transition back into full training after Christmas, but is expected to complete most of the Hawks' pre-season program in the coming weeks.

Worpel has completed an off-season program under the guidance of new high performance manager Peter Burge, who returns for a second stint at Hawthorn following a decade at Richmond after initially moving from the Hawks to St Kilda.

Since returning from a trip to Europe in September, Worpel has been a regular fixture at Waverley Park during the off-season, completing his rehabilitation program at the club.

The 2019 Peter Crimmins Medallist is set to report back for pre-season training next Monday – a fortnight ahead of schedule – with the Hawks' first-to-fourth-year players.

Worpel hasn't played since he dislocated his right shoulder in a tackle by Greater Western Sydney star Lachie Whitfield in round 16.

With Hawthorn trading away Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell and now former vice-captain Jaeger O'Meara during a chaotic trade period that also resulted in the departure of three-time premiership star Jack Gunston, Worpel looms as an important figure for the Hawks in 2023.

Only Luke Breust, Chad Wingard, James Sicily, Jarman Impey, Blake Hardwick, Sam Frost and new recruit Karl Amon have more games of AFL experience than Worpel, who has played 79 times since being selected with pick No.45 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

The Geelong Falcons product experienced an up and down 2022 before hurting his shoulder, with Sam Mitchell leaving him out of the 22 ahead of Easter Monday before dropping him after round nine.

But after earning a recall following a dominant three-game spell at Box Hill, Worpel looked set to return to form in the closing months of the season before the shoulder injury.

Young ruckman Ned Reeves is also expected to transition back in with the main group in January after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in early August.

The 24-year-old showed he can play at the highest level in 2022, playing 12 games around the injury that first occurred when he dislocated his shoulder against Geelong in round five.

Reeves was sidelined for six weeks to strengthen the joint, then returned for a seven-week block in the middle of the season before undergoing surgery following the win over North Melbourne in round 19.

With Hawthorn recruiting opportunity-starved ruckman Lloyd Meek from Fremantle in the dying minutes of last month's trade period, Reeves will be aiming for another summer of progress to keep his magnet in senior contention heading into round one.