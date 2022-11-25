Will Ashcroft in action for Sandringham against Dandenong in the 2022 NAB AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE remains in the dark about whether a bid will come for gun midfielder Will Ashcroft at No.1 as the Lions prepare to welcome the best player in the NAB AFL Draft on Monday night.

Ashcroft, who is tied to the Lions under the father-son rule, will head there as the No.1 pick if a bid comes from Greater Western Sydney, with North Melbourne considered certain to bid at No.2 or No.3 if the Giants don't.

Regardless, Brisbane has accumulated the points necessary to secure the Sandringham Dragons ball-magnet, who nominated as a father-son with the Lions earlier this year rather than staying on the open market.

"It (a bid) is out of our control … so that's going to be up to GWS, the Kangaroos and all the other teams with picks in that area," recruiting manager Stephen Conole told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Friday.

"I'm sure there's a lot of decisions they're working through."

As a player, Conole said Ashcroft had elite decision-making, clean ball-handling, and an ability to see the game well. It was his team focus, however, that really stood out as an attribute.

"Every team he plays with, he has such a strong team perspective," Conole said.

"I just love that wherever he plays he always values the team, and it's come through with the Dragons winning the premiership, Vic Metro winning the premiership, his state team prior have been very successful.

"I think it is a quality not all elite kids have and it's a credit to him and the family and coaches he's had."

On the midfielder's prospects next season, and whether he could match the brilliance of young Collingwood star Nick Daicos, Conole said Ashcroft would give himself every opportunity.

"He's a professional and he's already had last year's pre-season, so he'll come in and know what's required," he said.

"I'm sure he'll give himself every opportunity. Where it finishes up, we'll have to wait and see."

Fellow father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher will also attract a bid, which is expected to land either late in the first round or early in the second.

Conole said the Lions expected the son of former player Adrian to develop into a "really good hybrid midfielder", with the club in a position to snap him up when a bid comes.

"He's had a bit of a frustrating year, but his first half of the year was really solid," Conole said.

"He's developed enormously in the last three years and he captained our Academy, he captained the Allies, and he's had the All-Australian. He's had a fantastic year.

"At this stage he's suited more to the outside, but I'm sure as it progresses he'll play a bit more inside."