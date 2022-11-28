BRISBANE was forced to pony up for its two father-son guns, Sydney played the role of agitator and Hawthorn jumped up the board with a bold trade on an intriguing opening night of the NAB AFL Draft.
Following a top 11 of selections that went according to the script of AFL.com.au's Draft Guru Cal Twomey, the night really got thrown into a spin when the Western Bulldogs got involved.
After Brisbane had already matched a bid from North Melbourne on Will Ashcroft at No.2, it was then forced to match one from the Bulldogs on Jaspa Fletcher at No.12.
While the Lions had no hesitation giving up the necessary picks to acquire their Academy product, the son of prolific midfielder Adrian, there's no doubt it came a little earlier than expected.
GIANT TITLE No.1 tag to motivate draft's top selection
The Bulldogs' bid comes less than two months after coach Luke Beveridge famously said Brisbane would have to "pony up" to acquire best and fairest winner Josh Dunkley during the Trade Period, which they duly did.
Fletcher was relieved to get to the club where his father played 107 games.
"I was very nervous," Fletcher told AFL.com.au's Draft Night Live.
NO.1 GUN Giants grab prized forward with first pick
"I was sitting there shaking actually. I didn't know where the bid was going to come, so for it to come at 12, I was stoked to get it over with."
Shortly after, it was Sydney's turn to disrupt the plans of a few clubs, starting with crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney.
With its pick No.16 the Swans placed a bid on Giants Academy midfielder Harry Rowston, who won a spot in this year's under-18 All-Australian team.
The Giants would have hoped the ball-winner slipped lower in the pecking order, where they could use later picks to match, but instead had to part ways with their next selection – No.17.
The Swans weren't done with their agitating either, forcing Adelaide to match a father-son bid on Max Michalanney.
The Crows took little time to snap up the defender, whose father Jim played 211 games for Norwood in the SANFL, making him eligible as a father-son.
While the Swans were buying time by making the Giants and Crows match successive bids, they were concocting a trade with Hawthorn, who were keen to get another first round selection after previously acquiring Cameron Mackenzie with the seventh pick.
The Hawks parted ways with pick No.27 and future second and third round picks to grab Sydney's No.18.
With that they pounced on Oakleigh defender Josh Weddle, adding another young piece to Sam Mitchell's rebuilding Hawks.
As they did on night one, the Giants will start Tuesday's second night with the first selection at No.22, opening up all sorts of possibilities for trades and more fireworks ahead.