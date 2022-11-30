Will Thursfield at the Swinburne Centre in 2021. Picture: Richmond FC

NORTH Melbourne has nabbed Richmond scout Will Thursfield to be its new recruiting manager.

Thursfield, who played 77 games for the Tigers between 2005-11, has been a member of the club's recruiting team for the past five seasons during its premiership era.

However he is set to head to the Kangaroos, who have been looking to fill their recruiting manager job since the three departures mid-season in their recruiting and list management team.

The highly rated Thursfield entered the player management space following his retirement at the Tigers before rejoining the club in its recruiting team.

Will Thursfield playing against West Coast in round 20, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

North list boss Brady Rawlings has led the Roos through this year and during a busy off-season, with experienced recruiter Scott Clayton also on the North recruiting team.

Three of North's recruiting team - head of player personnel Glenn Luff, recruiting manager Mark Finnigan and recruiting officer Ben Birthisel - quit the club before the mid-season draft. Finnigan subsequently joined Hawthorn's recruiting team.

Thursfield will be part of the Roos' side that holds two first-round picks in next year's AFL Draft as the club continues on its youth-led rebuild.