Matt Rowell celebrates a goal in Gold Coast's clash with Carlton in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell has inked a new two-year deal with Gold Coast, committing him to the club until at least the end of 2025.

Rowell was due to come out of contract at the end of the 2023 season and has alleviated any stress for himself and the club by signing for the immediate future.

The former No.1 draft pick said he had faith the Suns could push towards the club's first finals appearance and ultimately a premiership.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ripping Rowell goal gets Suns on the board Matt Rowell gets the Suns' first goal with a terrific snap from the pack

"I love the footy club and think we're moving in a really good direction," Rowell told AFL.com.au.

"I've come in at the end of 2019 and put a lot of hard work in, the group has put a lot of hard work in, and I've signed the contract because I know we've gone through a lot of that tough bit and now we're seeing some improvement.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

"Hopefully there's going to be some success now. I'm really excited with where this group can go."

Rowell is coming off his most consistent season, playing all 22 games in 2022, averaging 19 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances per game.

He is seen as a cornerstone of the Suns' future with his bullocking inside play a perfect complement for hard-running midfield mates Touk Miller and Noah Anderson.

Rowell was sixth in the club's best and fairest last season after overcoming knee injuries in 2020 and 2021 and has his eyes much further up the ladder than Gold Coast's 12th place finish this year.

"I think we can take that next leap and we really want to make finals this season coming," he said.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

"The end goal, which really drives us as a footy club, is to win that first premiership for the Gold Coast Suns, which would be awesome.

"There's a lot of hard work to go before that, but that's our journey and we're going to keep working hard in the meantime."