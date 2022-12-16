Josh Gibson and John Blakey at North Melbourne training on December 16. Picture: North Media

JOSH Gibson has reunited with Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne, joining the Kangaroos as a specialist coach of defence.

Gibson, who played 65 games for North before featuring in 160 and three premierships at Hawthorn, completes the Kangaroos' coaching group for next year.

The 38-year-old will support assistant coach John Blakey, who is overseeing the defence.

Josh Gibson is tackled by Nick Stevens during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson was appointed by the Kangaroos on a long-term deal in August in a coup for the club.

His former assistant at the Hawks, Todd Viney, joined as the general manager of football.

Meanwhile, two more former Hawks, Liam Shiels and Daniel Howe, have also been welcomed to the Kangaroos.

Ryan Schoenmakers and Josh Gibson celebrate Hawthorn's 2015 premiership at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Port Adelaide and St Kilda defender Jarrod Lienert has also joined North as a part-time assistant coach and player in the VFL program.