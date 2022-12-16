JOSH Gibson has reunited with Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne, joining the Kangaroos as a specialist coach of defence.
Gibson, who played 65 games for North before featuring in 160 and three premierships at Hawthorn, completes the Kangaroos' coaching group for next year.
The 38-year-old will support assistant coach John Blakey, who is overseeing the defence.
Clarkson was appointed by the Kangaroos on a long-term deal in August in a coup for the club.
His former assistant at the Hawks, Todd Viney, joined as the general manager of football.
Meanwhile, two more former Hawks, Liam Shiels and Daniel Howe, have also been welcomed to the Kangaroos.
Former Port Adelaide and St Kilda defender Jarrod Lienert has also joined North as a part-time assistant coach and player in the VFL program.