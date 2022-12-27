WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.
WHEN your team is discussed this early in the pre-season, you know things haven't gone to plan.
The Eagles had it tough in 2022 with not one player being able to play all 22 games as injuries took their toll. After playing a full season in 2021, Nic Naitanui (RUC, $708,000) managed just eight games. Due to this, he receives a small discount on that amazing season that saw him average 85.
Alex Witherden (DEF, $844,000) led the team in AFL Fantasy with an average of 95. He is therefore the most expensive player on the list and ranks as the sixth best defender available across all teams and a player who will be highly targeted on Draft Day.
A new season is here and as far as Fantasy is concerned, we do have some tempting Eagles to monitor this pre-season, especially when it comes to Draft.
>> Scroll down for all the West Coast prices and positions
Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
Lock them in
Before we start… "Lock them in" is a loose pre-season term and when it comes to the West Coast Eagles, there isn't a stand-out premium star that you would lock into your side and throw away the key.
Last season, just like the Eagles, Liam Duggan (DEF, $740,000) struggled to find his feet. He averaged 74 before his bye but finally hit his straps in the final seven rounds where he averaged 101. During this time he averaged nine marks a game and hit 100-plus on three occasions.
Duggan is priced at an average of 84 and could be a nice late pick up on Draft day.
Track their pre-season
At the ripe old age of 27, Dom Sheed (MID, $591,000) still has plenty to offer. He played just one game last season which gives him a 27 per cent discount, pricing him at an average of 67. Sheed played all 22-games in 2021 to average 91, a number not out of the question if he is back firing this pre-season.
FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have
Dual-position tempter
Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) was pick No.14 in the 2021 NAB AFL draft and now sits $64,000 cheaper than he did last year. This is because Chesser didn't play a single game after seriously injuring his ankle in the pre-season.
The 19-year-old has an early debut firmly in his sights and at his price and with dual position flexibility … he will be a very popular option in AFL Fantasy Classic.
Bargain basement
A "nagging foot injury" sidelined Oscar Allen (FWD, $358,000) for the entire 2022 season but the good news is … he's back. Prior to the season-ending injury, Allen played 21 games in 2021 averaging 58. Key forwards aren't always the greatest Fantasy scorers. However, he is priced like a rookie at an average of 41 and could be a pre-season option for our benches, especially if rookies are hard to come by.
Selected with pick No.14 in the NAB AFL Draft, Elijah Hewett (MID, $274,000) has Eagles fans excited. Although his scores from the WAFL aren't overly exciting where he played a variety of roles, Hewett did average 77 in the NAB Under 18 Championships and could feature as early as round one.
REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys
Draft sleeper
The yo-yo season of West Coast was a season of frustration for Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000). Yeo was a premium midfielder in seasons 2018 and 2019 where he averaged 105 playing all but one game. Since then, Yeo has only managed another 27 games.
From his five games last season, Yeo averaged 57 and therefore sits way below what he is capable of … if he can get through a full pre-season and is ready to go in round one.
Buyer beware
Back in the day, Andrew Gaff (MID, $719,000) was a Fantasy gun. He averaged 111 in back-to-back seasons but dropped his average last year to 81 and not once scored over 110. The thing is, Gaff plays better when the Eagles are winning. In 2021 he averaged 26 points more in games they won compared to losses … so if you think the Eagles are in for a better year, then maybe Gaff is as well.
|
Player
|
Position
|
2022 Average
|
2022 Games
|
2023 Price
|
Alex Witherden
|
DEF
|
95.3
|
12
|
$844,000
|
Shannon Hurn
|
DEF
|
93.5
|
19
|
$828,000
|
Luke Shuey
|
MID
|
85.1
|
17
|
$754,000
|
Tim Kelly
|
MID
|
84
|
17
|
$744,000
|
Liam Duggan
|
DEF
|
83.6
|
20
|
$740,000
|
Andrew Gaff
|
MID
|
81.2
|
16
|
$719,000
|
Nic Naitanui
|
RUC
|
71
|
8
|
$708,000
|
Jamie Cripps
|
FWD
|
73.1
|
17
|
$647,000
|
Elliot Yeo
|
DEF
|
57.4
|
5
|
$625,000
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
DEF
|
69.2
|
10
|
$613,000
|
Tom Barrass
|
DEF
|
67.8
|
19
|
$600,000
|
Dom Sheed
|
MID
|
70
|
1
|
$591,000
|
Jamaine Jones
|
DEF
|
63.9
|
18
|
$566,000
|
Jack Darling
|
FWD
|
62.3
|
21
|
$552,000
|
Connor West
|
MID/FWD
|
62
|
13
|
$549,000
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
MID
|
59.5
|
11
|
$527,000
|
Liam Ryan
|
FWD
|
58.9
|
17
|
$522,000
|
Luke Foley
|
DEF
|
57.3
|
16
|
$507,000
|
Jai Culley
|
MID
|
67.5
|
4
|
$490,000
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
RUC
|
55.1
|
17
|
$488,000
|
Jake Waterman
|
FWD
|
54.6
|
19
|
$483,000
|
Josh Rotham
|
DEF
|
52.6
|
13
|
$466,000
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
FWD
|
55.1
|
8
|
$459,000
|
Brady Hough
|
DEF/MID
|
50.8
|
15
|
$450,000
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
FWD
|
49.4
|
14
|
$437,000
|
Greg Clark
|
MID
|
48.4
|
9
|
$416,000
|
Harry Edwards
|
DEF
|
46.3
|
17
|
$410,000
|
Rhett Bazzo
|
DEF
|
48.1
|
8
|
$400,000
|
Jayden Hunt
|
DEF
|
42.8
|
16
|
$379,000
|
Luke Edwards
|
MID
|
45.7
|
3
|
$369,000
|
Oscar Allen
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$358,000
|
Tom Cole
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$349,000
|
Callum Jamieson
|
RUC
|
40.2
|
9
|
$345,000
|
Isiah Winder
|
FWD
|
41
|
5
|
$309,000
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
DEF/MID
|
-
|
-
|
$284,000
|
Elijah Hewett
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$274,000
|
Harry Barnett
|
RUC
|
-
|
-
|
$256,000
|
Zane Trew
|
MID/FWD
|
36.5
|
2
|
$246,000
|
Coby Burgiel
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$244,000
|
Campbell Chesser
|
DEF/MID
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Jack Williams
|
RUC/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Noah Long
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Jordyn Baker
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
DEF/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.