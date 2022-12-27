Andrew Gaff in action in West Coast's round 21 clash with Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

WHEN your team is discussed this early in the pre-season, you know things haven't gone to plan.

The Eagles had it tough in 2022 with not one player being able to play all 22 games as injuries took their toll. After playing a full season in 2021, Nic Naitanui (RUC, $708,000) managed just eight games. Due to this, he receives a small discount on that amazing season that saw him average 85.

Alex Witherden (DEF, $844,000) led the team in AFL Fantasy with an average of 95. He is therefore the most expensive player on the list and ranks as the sixth best defender available across all teams and a player who will be highly targeted on Draft Day.

A new season is here and as far as Fantasy is concerned, we do have some tempting Eagles to monitor this pre-season, especially when it comes to Draft.

Lock them in

Before we start… "Lock them in" is a loose pre-season term and when it comes to the West Coast Eagles, there isn't a stand-out premium star that you would lock into your side and throw away the key.

Last season, just like the Eagles, Liam Duggan (DEF, $740,000) struggled to find his feet. He averaged 74 before his bye but finally hit his straps in the final seven rounds where he averaged 101. During this time he averaged nine marks a game and hit 100-plus on three occasions.

Duggan is priced at an average of 84 and could be a nice late pick up on Draft day.

Liam Duggan competes for the ball against Jack Lukosius in West Coast's round 20 clash with Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

At the ripe old age of 27, Dom Sheed (MID, $591,000) still has plenty to offer. He played just one game last season which gives him a 27 per cent discount, pricing him at an average of 67. Sheed played all 22-games in 2021 to average 91, a number not out of the question if he is back firing this pre-season.

Dual-position tempter

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) was pick No.14 in the 2021 NAB AFL draft and now sits $64,000 cheaper than he did last year. This is because Chesser didn't play a single game after seriously injuring his ankle in the pre-season.

The 19-year-old has an early debut firmly in his sights and at his price and with dual position flexibility … he will be a very popular option in AFL Fantasy Classic.

Campbell Chesser kicks the ball during a West Coast intraclub match on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

A "nagging foot injury" sidelined Oscar Allen (FWD, $358,000) for the entire 2022 season but the good news is … he's back. Prior to the season-ending injury, Allen played 21 games in 2021 averaging 58. Key forwards aren't always the greatest Fantasy scorers. However, he is priced like a rookie at an average of 41 and could be a pre-season option for our benches, especially if rookies are hard to come by.

Selected with pick No.14 in the NAB AFL Draft, Elijah Hewett (MID, $274,000) has Eagles fans excited. Although his scores from the WAFL aren't overly exciting where he played a variety of roles, Hewett did average 77 in the NAB Under 18 Championships and could feature as early as round one.

Draft sleeper

The yo-yo season of West Coast was a season of frustration for Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000). Yeo was a premium midfielder in seasons 2018 and 2019 where he averaged 105 playing all but one game. Since then, Yeo has only managed another 27 games.

From his five games last season, Yeo averaged 57 and therefore sits way below what he is capable of … if he can get through a full pre-season and is ready to go in round one.

Elliot Yeo handballs during the round 15 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Back in the day, Andrew Gaff (MID, $719,000) was a Fantasy gun. He averaged 111 in back-to-back seasons but dropped his average last year to 81 and not once scored over 110. The thing is, Gaff plays better when the Eagles are winning. In 2021 he averaged 26 points more in games they won compared to losses … so if you think the Eagles are in for a better year, then maybe Gaff is as well.

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Alex Witherden DEF 95.3 12 $844,000 Shannon Hurn DEF 93.5 19 $828,000 Luke Shuey MID 85.1 17 $754,000 Tim Kelly MID 84 17 $744,000 Liam Duggan DEF 83.6 20 $740,000 Andrew Gaff MID 81.2 16 $719,000 Nic Naitanui RUC 71 8 $708,000 Jamie Cripps FWD 73.1 17 $647,000 Elliot Yeo DEF 57.4 5 $625,000 Jeremy McGovern DEF 69.2 10 $613,000 Tom Barrass DEF 67.8 19 $600,000 Dom Sheed MID 70 1 $591,000 Jamaine Jones DEF 63.9 18 $566,000 Jack Darling FWD 62.3 21 $552,000 Connor West MID/FWD 62 13 $549,000 Xavier O'Neill MID 59.5 11 $527,000 Liam Ryan FWD 58.9 17 $522,000 Luke Foley DEF 57.3 16 $507,000 Jai Culley MID 67.5 4 $490,000 Bailey J. Williams RUC 55.1 17 $488,000 Jake Waterman FWD 54.6 19 $483,000 Josh Rotham DEF 52.6 13 $466,000 Jack Petruccelle FWD 55.1 8 $459,000 Brady Hough DEF/MID 50.8 15 $450,000 Sam Petrevski-Seton FWD 49.4 14 $437,000 Greg Clark MID 48.4 9 $416,000 Harry Edwards DEF 46.3 17 $410,000 Rhett Bazzo DEF 48.1 8 $400,000 Jayden Hunt DEF 42.8 16 $379,000 Luke Edwards MID 45.7 3 $369,000 Oscar Allen FWD - - $358,000 Tom Cole DEF - - $349,000 Callum Jamieson RUC 40.2 9 $345,000 Isiah Winder FWD 41 5 $309,000 Reuben Ginbey DEF/MID - - $284,000 Elijah Hewett MID - - $274,000 Harry Barnett RUC - - $256,000 Zane Trew MID/FWD 36.5 2 $246,000 Coby Burgiel MID/FWD - - $244,000 Campbell Chesser DEF/MID - - $200,000 Jack Williams RUC/FWD - - $200,000 Noah Long MID/FWD - - $200,000 Jordyn Baker MID - - $200,000 Tyrell Dewar DEF/FWD - - $200,000

