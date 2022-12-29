WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

WITH Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto out the door, there will be a new-look engine room at the Giants, which is exciting.

Keeping an eye on how they approach filling the void will be vital during the pre-season as we assess whether they look to lean on the proven guns like Josh Kelly (MID, $899,000), Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $871,000) and ball-magnet-turned-forward Toby Greene (FWD, $659,000).

Lock them in

The obvious choice for who steps up in the midfield is young gun Tom Green (MID, $752,000) who enters his fourth season following a career-best average of 85 from 21 games. Despite dropping off in the latter part of the year, he showed what he can do at the beginning of the season, starting in a blaze of glory with scores of 133, 102 and 114 while averaging more than 30 disposals per game. Make sure he is on your watch list at the very least. I think he is in for a big season.

Tom Green handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $708,000) is one that needs to be watched closely over the pre-season as to where his preferred position will be under the new coaching regime led by Adam Kingsley. Without beating around the bush, if he looks like playing predominantly forward, we steer clear, if he is playing down back, we lock. During pre-Christmas training, he has been training as a forward. It's bad news, but watch this space. Last year we saw what he can do across half-back as his teammates took advantage of his elite field kicking and gave him the ball at every opportunity. The round 10 shift in position resulted in an elite month between rounds 11 and 15 when he averaged 120, highlight by a 16-mark, 161-point performance. He went on to score four more hundreds before the season ended, playing at both ends of the ground but predominantly in defence.

Harry Himmelberg kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $871,000) has put a couple of forgettable years behind him after being hampered by injury and falling ridiculously out of favour throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Last year we were able to see him demonstrate stretches that suggested he is still capable of playing elite footy. His best and most consistent form began in round 10 with 36 touches and a score of 120 and he didn't look back, reaching triple figures in his next six games to average 118 in that time. If he looks like playing predominantly through the midfield, his forward status puts the 29-year-old right in the selection mix.

Stephen Coniglio in action for Greater Western Sydney against Port Adelaide in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Darcy Jones (MID, 260,000) is one of the rookies to watch if he can squeeze his way into the team following the midfield exodus. He certainly has the runs on the board as a junior Fantasy performer who demonstrated elite agility at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. He played six games at WAFL Colt level, averaging 104, 26 possessions, four marks and five tackles. If he's in for them, he's a good chance to be in for me.

Darcy Jones during his first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Draft sleeper

Toby Greene (FWD, $659,000) has certainly made himself at home as one of the best forwards in the game but I can never forget the way he burst onto the scene as a ball-magnet in the midfield, where it looked like a matter of time before he would be officially snouted. Way back in his third year, his ball-winning ways were on full display as a midfielder averaging 136 over his last four games for the year while stuffing the stat sheet. This may seem like a stretch given it is so long ago, but if Adam Kingsley wants some grunt around the ball… I'd be all in.

Buyer beware

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $758,000) has always had a way to convince me that picking big Juicy Preussy is a good idea… and I fell for it on two or three occasions last year. His best is outstanding, as we saw on a number of occasions within his 10 games in 2022, when he managed eight scores of 85 or more, including four hundreds. Unfortunately, it's the injuries and suspensions that hurt him (and his owners) as we saw in round 14 when he combined the two for a score of 14.

Braydon Preuss in action during the R20 clash between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Josh Kelly MID 101.5 21 $899,000 Stephen Coniglio MID/FWD 98.4 21 $871,000 Lachie Whitfield MID 90.8 18 $804,000 Isaac Cumming DEF 90.6 21 $802,000 Harry Perryman MID 86.5 16 $766,000 Braydon Preuss RUC 85.6 10 $758,000 Tom Green MID 84.9 21 $752,000 Callan Ward MID 80.4 22 $712,000 Harry Himmelberg DEF/FWD 80 22 $708,000 Jesse Hogan FWD 76.2 18 $675,000 Toby Greene FWD 74.4 15 $659,000 Matt Flynn RUC 68.1 12 $603,000 Sam Taylor DEF 67.6 22 $599,000 Lachie Ash MID 65.1 21 $576,000 Adam Kennedy DEF 63.1 17 $559,000 Jake Riccardi FWD 59.5 14 $527,000 Nick Haynes DEF 58.9 17 $522,000 Jacob Wehr MID 58.9 10 $522,000 Connor Idun DEF 55.4 16 $491,000 Kieren Briggs RUC 49.8 4 $469,000 James Peatling FWD 49.7 12 $440,000 Daniel Lloyd FWD 48.8 11 $432,000 Finn Callaghan MID 54 5 $406,000 Callum M. Brown DEF 51.7 6 $403,000 Cooper Hamilton DEF 56.3 3 $394,000 Phil Davis DEF 49 5 $369,000 Xavier O'Halloran MID 40.7 14 $360,000 Leek Aleer DEF 49.3 4 $358,000 Toby Bedford FWD 43 8 $358,000 Lachlan Keeffe DEF 39.5 17 $350,000 Brent Daniels FWD - - $318,000 Jack Buckley DEF - - $309,000 Aaron Cadman FWD - - $300,000 Harry Rowston MID - - $270,000 Darcy Jones MID - - $260,000 Max Gruzewski DEF - - $258,000 Conor Stone FWD 36 1 $252,000 Toby McMullin FWD - - $234,000 Ryan Angwin MID/FWD 11 1 $200,000 Cameron Fleeton DEF - - $200,000 Josh Fahey DEF/MID - - $200,000 Wade Derksen FWD - - $200,000 Jason Gillbee DEF/MID - - $200,000 Nicholas Madden RUC/FWD - - $200,000

