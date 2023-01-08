WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.
FROM breakout players to superstar veterans, when it comes to AFL Fantasy … Port Adelaide can offer it all.
In South Australia, they don't come much more decorated than Travis Boak (MID, $841,000) who enters his 17th season. Even at the age of 34, Boak always gets the job done and has averaged 96 across the last two seasons and is one of the most durable players in the game.
Dan Houston (DEF, $815,000) also had a sensational 2022 campaign averaging a career-high 92. He opened his account with a massive 150 in round one and throughout the year, he showed the Fantasy world that it wasn't a fluke scoring 136 and 134.
After averaging 63 at the Kangaroos, Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $553,000) finds himself in new colours and could be eyeing off more midfield opportunities at his new team. He attended just 42 per cent of the centre bounces last year and with the retirement of Robbie Gray and Karl Amon moving to the Hawks, there should be a few extra midfield minutes up for grabs.
Lock them in
The break out season finally arrived as Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) took his average of 68 to 88 last season. After a slow start that saw him average 45 across his first four games, Rozee went BANG and averaged 102 after his bye in round 12.
This year though, some people thought Rozee might have lost his forward status but this is not the case.
This season, an average of 105-plus isn't out of the question. Especially when you consider the fact that he averaged 110 in the last seven games. Hopefully he starts 2023 where he left off.
Track their pre-season
This is an interesting one … Xavier Duursma (MID, $489,000).
Duursma played 11 games last year to average 55, an average affected by low medi-sub affected scores of 14 and 24. He battled injuries but still managed to play eight games in the SANFL where he showed his Fantasy potential averaging 87.
In his debut season of 2019, Duursma averaged 78 and followed that up with an average of 72 the previous year.
If he is back firing on all cylinders, Duursma could be 20 points under-priced.
Dual-position tempter
Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $764,000) has increased his average each and every year since debuting in 2019.
Butters averaged 86 last year, a 10-point improvement on his 2021 season. Butters, like Rozee, enjoys time in the middle. In games where he attended over half of the centre bounces, he averaged 98.
Butters did have some games to forget last season though. He scored a 34 (coming off illness) and 44 (subbed off injured) which dramatically affects his average. In fact, if you take these scores out (something I like to do), he would have averaged 92.
Bargain basement
A shoulder injury last season meant that Scott Lycett (RUC, $622,000) only played four games.
This entitles Lycett to a hefty discount which now prices him at an average of 70, which isn't bad when you consider he averaged 86 in 2021. Rucks are going to be hard to pick this year and this 30-year-old still has plenty to offer.
Josh Sinn (MID/FWD, $233,000) was on our watch list last year but only managed one game at the top level where he scored 36. A groin injury interrupted his season and let's not forget that Sinn was drafted with pick No.12 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and is cheaper than most of the highly-rated rookies we have available today.
Draft sleeper
When ranked by average, Ollie Wines (MID, $866,000) is the 25th best midfielder available. This is because he averaged 14 points less last season than what he did when he won the Brownlow in 2021. That sensational season saw him average a career-high 112 which would have ranked him in the top five players this season.
Buyer beware
Are you listening Roy?
Orazio Fantasia (FWD, $400,000) didn't play a game last season due to a string of injuries. However, he did play games in the SANFL though, but only averaged 48 from his four games.
Back in 2018, Fantasia did average an impressive 79 during his time with the Bombers, but that was a long time ago.
He is cheap. But let's not forget that players who are cheap, are cheap for a reason.
|
Player
|
Position
|
2022 Average
|
2022 Games
|
2023 Price
|
Ollie Wines
|
MID
|
97.8
|
21
|
$866,000
|
Travis Boak
|
MID
|
95
|
21
|
$841,000
|
Dan Houston
|
DEF
|
92
|
21
|
$815,000
|
Connor Rozee
|
MID/FWD
|
88.1
|
22
|
$780,000
|
Zak Butters
|
MID/FWD
|
86.3
|
20
|
$764,000
|
Ryan Burton
|
DEF
|
79.5
|
22
|
$704,000
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
DEF
|
78.4
|
21
|
$694,000
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
FWD
|
76.8
|
22
|
$680,000
|
Willem Drew
|
MID
|
74.2
|
21
|
$657,000
|
Riley Bonner
|
DEF
|
72.2
|
16
|
$639,000
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
RUC/FWD
|
70.6
|
20
|
$625,000
|
Scott Lycett
|
RUC
|
72.3
|
4
|
$622,000
|
Todd Marshall
|
FWD
|
69.8
|
21
|
$618,000
|
Miles Bergman
|
MID
|
69.4
|
10
|
$615,000
|
Charlie Dixon
|
FWD
|
67.9
|
12
|
$601,000
|
Kane Farrell
|
MID
|
66.6
|
16
|
$590,000
|
Trent Dumont
|
MID
|
61.8
|
8
|
$585,000
|
Trent McKenzie
|
DEF
|
43.3
|
7
|
$575,000
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
MID/FWD
|
62.4
|
17
|
$553,000
|
Willie Rioli
|
MID/FWD
|
56.7
|
13
|
$502,000
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
FWD
|
55.6
|
19
|
$492,000
|
Xavier Duursma
|
MID
|
55.2
|
11
|
$489,000
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
DEF
|
60.3
|
7
|
$486,000
|
Aliir Aliir
|
DEF
|
53.9
|
19
|
$477,000
|
Tom Jonas
|
DEF
|
53.8
|
21
|
$476,000
|
Sam Hayes
|
RUC
|
56
|
7
|
$451,000
|
Jackson Mead
|
MID/FWD
|
47.8
|
10
|
$423,000
|
Tom Clurey
|
DEF
|
46.3
|
13
|
$410,000
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$400,000
|
Lachie Jones
|
DEF/FWD
|
43.6
|
13
|
$386,000
|
Brynn Teakle
|
RUC
|
56.5
|
2
|
$380,000
|
Jed McEntee
|
FWD
|
44.7
|
7
|
$360,000
|
Francis Evans
|
FWD
|
37.8
|
4
|
$274,000
|
Josh Sinn
|
MID/FWD
|
36
|
1
|
$233,000
|
Tom McCallum
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$230,000
|
Dylan Williams
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Dante Visentini
|
RUC/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Hugh Jackson
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Jake Pasini
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Ollie Lord
|
DEF/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Thomas Scully
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Kyle Marshall
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Nathan Barkla
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
