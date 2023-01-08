WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

FROM breakout players to superstar veterans, when it comes to AFL Fantasy … Port Adelaide can offer it all.

In South Australia, they don't come much more decorated than Travis Boak (MID, $841,000) who enters his 17th season. Even at the age of 34, Boak always gets the job done and has averaged 96 across the last two seasons and is one of the most durable players in the game.

Dan Houston (DEF, $815,000) also had a sensational 2022 campaign averaging a career-high 92. He opened his account with a massive 150 in round one and throughout the year, he showed the Fantasy world that it wasn't a fluke scoring 136 and 134.

After averaging 63 at the Kangaroos, Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $553,000) finds himself in new colours and could be eyeing off more midfield opportunities at his new team. He attended just 42 per cent of the centre bounces last year and with the retirement of Robbie Gray and Karl Amon moving to the Hawks, there should be a few extra midfield minutes up for grabs.

>> Scroll down for all the Port Adelaide prices and positions

Lock them in

The break out season finally arrived as Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) took his average of 68 to 88 last season. After a slow start that saw him average 45 across his first four games, Rozee went BANG and averaged 102 after his bye in round 12.

This year though, some people thought Rozee might have lost his forward status but this is not the case.

This season, an average of 105-plus isn't out of the question. Especially when you consider the fact that he averaged 110 in the last seven games. Hopefully he starts 2023 where he left off.

Track their pre-season

This is an interesting one … Xavier Duursma (MID, $489,000).

Duursma played 11 games last year to average 55, an average affected by low medi-sub affected scores of 14 and 24. He battled injuries but still managed to play eight games in the SANFL where he showed his Fantasy potential averaging 87.

In his debut season of 2019, Duursma averaged 78 and followed that up with an average of 72 the previous year.

If he is back firing on all cylinders, Duursma could be 20 points under-priced.

Dual-position tempter

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $764,000) has increased his average each and every year since debuting in 2019.

Butters averaged 86 last year, a 10-point improvement on his 2021 season. Butters, like Rozee, enjoys time in the middle. In games where he attended over half of the centre bounces, he averaged 98.

Butters did have some games to forget last season though. He scored a 34 (coming off illness) and 44 (subbed off injured) which dramatically affects his average. In fact, if you take these scores out (something I like to do), he would have averaged 92.

Zak Butters celebrates a goal in Port Adelaide's round 22 clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain basement

A shoulder injury last season meant that Scott Lycett (RUC, $622,000) only played four games.

This entitles Lycett to a hefty discount which now prices him at an average of 70, which isn't bad when you consider he averaged 86 in 2021. Rucks are going to be hard to pick this year and this 30-year-old still has plenty to offer.

Josh Sinn (MID/FWD, $233,000) was on our watch list last year but only managed one game at the top level where he scored 36. A groin injury interrupted his season and let's not forget that Sinn was drafted with pick No.12 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and is cheaper than most of the highly-rated rookies we have available today.

Draft sleeper

When ranked by average, Ollie Wines (MID, $866,000) is the 25th best midfielder available. This is because he averaged 14 points less last season than what he did when he won the Brownlow in 2021. That sensational season saw him average a career-high 112 which would have ranked him in the top five players this season.

Buyer beware

Are you listening Roy?

Orazio Fantasia (FWD, $400,000) didn't play a game last season due to a string of injuries. However, he did play games in the SANFL though, but only averaged 48 from his four games.

Back in 2018, Fantasia did average an impressive 79 during his time with the Bombers, but that was a long time ago.

He is cheap. But let's not forget that players who are cheap, are cheap for a reason.

Player

Position

2022 Average

2022 Games

2023 Price

Ollie Wines

MID

97.8

21

$866,000

Travis Boak

MID

95

21

$841,000

Dan Houston

DEF

92

21

$815,000

Connor Rozee

MID/FWD

88.1

22

$780,000

Zak Butters

MID/FWD

86.3

20

$764,000

Ryan Burton

DEF

79.5

22

$704,000

Darcy Byrne-Jones

DEF

78.4

21

$694,000

Sam Powell-Pepper

FWD

76.8

22

$680,000

Willem Drew

MID

74.2

21

$657,000

Riley Bonner

DEF

72.2

16

$639,000

Jeremy Finlayson

RUC/FWD

70.6

20

$625,000

Scott Lycett

RUC

72.3

4

$622,000

Todd Marshall

FWD

69.8

21

$618,000

Miles Bergman

MID

69.4

10

$615,000

Charlie Dixon

FWD

67.9

12

$601,000

Kane Farrell

MID

66.6

16

$590,000

Trent Dumont

MID

61.8

8

$585,000

Trent McKenzie

DEF

43.3

7

$575,000

Jason Horne-Francis

MID/FWD

62.4

17

$553,000

Willie Rioli

MID/FWD

56.7

13

$502,000

Mitch Georgiades

FWD

55.6

19

$492,000

Xavier Duursma

MID

55.2

11

$489,000

Jase Burgoyne

DEF

60.3

7

$486,000

Aliir Aliir

DEF

53.9

19

$477,000

Tom Jonas

DEF

53.8

21

$476,000

Sam Hayes

RUC

56

7

$451,000

Jackson Mead

MID/FWD

47.8

10

$423,000

Tom Clurey

DEF

46.3

13

$410,000

Orazio Fantasia

FWD

-

-

$400,000

Lachie Jones

DEF/FWD

43.6

13

$386,000

Brynn Teakle

RUC

56.5

2

$380,000

Jed McEntee

FWD

44.7

7

$360,000

Francis Evans

FWD

37.8

4

$274,000

Josh Sinn

MID/FWD

36

1

$233,000

Tom McCallum

DEF

-

-

$230,000

Dylan Williams

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Dante Visentini

RUC/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Hugh Jackson

MID/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Jake Pasini

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Ollie Lord

DEF/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Thomas Scully

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Kyle Marshall

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Nathan Barkla

MID

-

-

$200,000

