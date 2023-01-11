SYDNEY has moved into its new training facility at the historic Royal Hall of Industries just metres from the SCG.

The iconic building, which first opened in 1913, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility for the Swans' men's and women's teams as well as its Academy programs.

Previously, the Swans had trained at the SCG itself as well as the adjacent Lakeside Oval.

Having first been mooted in 2018, the club says the opening of the new facility this week is the realisation of a dream it has had since it relocated to the Harbour City more than four decades ago.

"It has been a long, long time in the making, and so many people have been involved in this," coach John Longmire said. "So to be able to walk in here on our first day back for 2023 pre-season and start off here in our new facility - we feel really privileged and grateful.

"The club has grown so quickly over the last few years, particularly with our AFLW program on top of our Academy program. To have everyone under one roof and have everyone able to interact together, collaborate together and work together is really exciting, and we can't wait until everyone returns."

The exterior of the Royal Hall of Industries. Picture: Centennial Parklands

The Royal Hall of Industries has taken on many guises over the past 100 years, including a boxing venue, art gallery, ice-skating rink, ballroom and, during war times, a home for the defence forces.

It was best known as the Showbag Pavilion when the Sydney Royal Easter Show was held at Moore Park in the 20th century.

The Swans returned to training this week following the Christmas break as they look to atone for their heavy Grand Final loss last season.

The first day back for 2023 and a historic day for our club - our first official day at our new HQ, the Royal Hall of Industries!



The boys are straight into it 💪 #Bloods pic.twitter.com/cr2FhUttYi — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) January 9, 2023

"This is a wonderful facility and we feel very grateful to be here, (but) this alone is not going to do it for us," Longmire said. "We need to get to work.

"We spoke to the players about it - we still have to sweat, and we have to get to work.

"The environment is a great environment to work in, but we know there are 17 other teams that are going to be really competitive."

Brisbane has also moved into its new training hub during the off-season, while Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs are partway through redeveloping their facilities.