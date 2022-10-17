An artist's impression of the aerial view of Brisbane's new training and admin base at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield. Picture: Supplied

A DECADE-PLUS pipedream has finally become a reality for Brisbane, with the club officially moving into its new training and administration facility on Monday.

The Lions first proposed a move to Springfield – a 30-minute drive west of the Gabba – in 2011, and after a couple of false starts, the $80 million Brighton Homes Arena project is now complete.

The club's AFLW team got the first look on Sunday, having a walkthrough of their new home, with the administration staff all officially in on Monday.

The men's program will move in once they return from their off-season break in late November.

Lions' head of women's football Bree Brock told AFL.com.au it was a "surreal" feeling.

“To see the sense of belonging and value this facility gave our AFLW players when they came through for the first time yesterday was incredibly moving," Brock said.

"It’s been a long time in the making, but to now have this purpose-built, industry-benchmark facility for both our AFL and AFLW programs to call home is an exciting moment for the entire club."

Artist's impression of the entry to Brisbane's new Brighton Homes Arena training base. Picture: Supplied

The facility, which includes the 10,000-seat Michael Voss Oval, received contributions from all three levels of government as well as the AFL, and is the most expensive in the competition.

It is a perfect union for both teams, with equal-sized changerooms, equal number of lockers and equal access to amenities.

Women's matches will not be played there until next year though, with laying of turf for both fields completed only last week and still requiring time to settle.

It is the first time the entire club can live under one roof.

Previously, both teams have trained at either Yeronga or Hickey Park, lifted weights at the Gabba and undertaken water recovery sessions elsewhere.

Men's matches will continue to be played at the Gabba and the facility will not be open to the public until later this year.