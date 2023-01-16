ST KILDA key forward Jack Hayes is set to miss the start of the season after suffering a foot injury at RSEA Park on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old had only just fully recovered from the knee reconstruction he required after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in April last year.

AFL.com.au understands scans have confirmed Hayes has cracked a metatarsal in his left foot and is set to be sidelined for up to ten weeks.

After having to wait until the age of 25 to earn a shot at the highest level despite establishing himself as one of the premier players in the SANFL, Hayes has had to endure a difficult start to life in the AFL after proving he can play at the level.

Jack Hayes runs laps at a St Kilda training session on January 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The South Australian made a dazzling debut against Collingwood in the opening round of last season, collecting a Brownlow Medal vote in his first game after kicking three goals, only weeks after being added to the Saints’ rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Hayes played five of the first six rounds before the mature-age recruit was sidelined for the rest of the season following the injury against Greater Western Sydney.

With budding star Max King expected to miss the first month of the season following a shoulder reconstruction, Hayes was one option to fill the void left by the 22-year-old.

Now new St Kilda coach Ross Lyon will need to continue exploring other options inside 50, including untried youngster Matt Allison, who has made an impressive start to 2023 by finishing second in the 3km time-trial and producing some eye-catching moments in match simulation.

Nick Coffield and Jack Hayes during St Kilda training on August 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda is currently trialling delisted pair Liam Stocker and Josh Eyre ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 15.

Stocker was delisted by Carlton last year after playing 28 games across four seasons after being selected with pick No. 19 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, while Eyre wasn’t offered another deal after not playing a game across two seasons on Essendon’s list.

Both have been training with the club since the start of pre-season in December and are expected to audition for a spot until the deadline.

With King and now Hayes to miss the start of the season, Eyre might be better positioned to earn a lifeline given he is a 198cm key position prospect.