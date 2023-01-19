BRISBANE recruit Josh Dunkley has pledged to bring a defensive edge to a team already boasting the attacking flair he says can take the "next step".

Last season's preliminary finalists have recruited strongly, with Western Bulldogs best and fairest midfielder Dunkley, Hawthorn forward Jack Gunston, former Essendon Irish talent Conor McKenna and father-son draft scoops Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher all linking up at the Gabba.

Asked what he'd bring to the Lions, Dunkley said a key focus would be on what he does when the side doesn't have the ball.

Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the criticisms of Chris Fagan's 2022 side was their inability to defend once they lost possession, particularly in the midfield.

"The offensive game the Lions have shown has been very exciting, (but) being able to defend as well is very important," Dunkley told reporters on Thursday.

"I can bring a little bit of defensive stuff; I've always prided myself on that, the tackles, smothers, spoils, getting back to help.

"It's something I'd like to improve and help us make that next step."

Dunkley is a former teammate of Marcus Adams, who is set to miss the 2023 season with a serious concussion after the key defender was moved to the Lions' inactive list this week.

Dunkley said he'd seen enough to think the club could cover Adams, but felt for the 29-year-old.

"I knew him from the days at the Dogs, been in contact with him and he's a bit disappointed he's not out here playing but he needs to look after himself and do what's best for him," Dunkley said.