Max Gawn looks dejected after Melbourne's semi-final loss to Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Max Gawn has suffered a hamstring injury at training on Friday.

Gawn, 31, will undergo scans over the weekend to determine the severity of the injury after leaving the track early.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

"Max unfortunately had some hamstring awareness towards the end of this morning's training session," the Dees' general manager of AFL performance Alan Richardson told Melbourne Media.

"He will be closely monitored and assessed over the weekend. We're hopeful we will have some further clarity early next week."

Steven May, Max Gawn and Kyah Farris-White during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A six-time All-Australian, Gawn has been ever-present for the Dees in recent seasons, missing just six games since the start of 2018.

Gawn is set to form a formidable ruck partnership with recruit Brodie Grundy in 2023.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

The Dees are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing straight-sets exit in last season's finals series.

They open their 2023 season against the Western Bulldogs on March 18.