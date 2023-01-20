Neil Erasmus and Matt Johnson battle it out at a training session on January 20, 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE put its midfield depth on show during three periods of match simulation on Friday as second-year pair Matt Johnson and Neil Erasmus continued their standout summers.

The Dockers' glut of on-ball options is also emerging as dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe moves forward, with the skipper playing almost all his minutes as the deepest marking option in attack.

Johnson and Erasmus were eye-catchers at the Dockers' Cockburn training base, starting opposed to each other at the first centre bounce and remaining as inside midfielders.

Erasmus was outstanding with his evasiveness in tight and hard tackling, while Johnson was frequently involved and on one occasion showed his ability to win a clean clearance out the front of a centre bounce.

Both 19-year-olds have enjoyed excellent pre-seasons as they enter their second AFL campaigns, with the 192cm Johnson, who is yet to make his debut, noticeably bigger and stronger.

SEQUENCE: Darcy's tap finds Brayshaw before handing off to Johnson for the clearance 🤝 #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/HUn5YcItc1 — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) January 20, 2023

While both were used as inside midfielders on Friday, they are likely to contend for wing roles in 2023 and have shown the running capacity to help replace departed wingman Blake Acres.

Other players who rotated through the wings on Friday were James Aish, Nathan O'Driscoll, Liam Henry and Travis Colyer, with draftee Conrad Williams also getting a taste.

Club champion Andrew Brayshaw was terrific in the midfield alongside impressive recruit Jaeger O'Meara, while half-forward Michael Frederick booted two goals.

Key forward Matt Taberner was involved for the first two periods after being managed, with the important goalkicker then placed on a running program during the more extensive third period.

Recruit Corey Wagner left the session during the first period with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, while mature-age draftee Tom Emmett also finished early.

Young defender Heath Chapman did not take part and instead completed his own running session.

With Erasmus and Johnson shining and O'Meara making a strong early impression after crossing from Hawthorn, inside ball-winner Will Brodie said there was plenty of competition already for midfield spots.

Brodie, who played 24 games and enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 after crossing from Gold Coast, was also impressive on Friday, teaming up in the midfield with Brayshaw, Johnson and ruckman Sean Darcy at centre bounces.

"We're all pushing each other really hard and match sims have been full on, full noise, so we're all getting after it," Brodie said on Friday.

"Losing Dave (Mundy) was a big hit to the midfield, but Jaeger has come in and Neil and Matt Johnson are training really well and building and getting better in there with another year under their belts.

"I think it's really exciting how we're able to push each other to get better and to have that competition is really healthy."

Another highlight from Friday's session was a big contested mark and goal for WAFL forward Sam Stubbs, who is training with the club through the Supplemental Selection Period.

Young forwards Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy, who are pushing to step up in 2023 and help replace departed goalkicker Rory Lobb, each had impressive moments and hit the scoreboard.