Jy Simpkin (left) and Luke McDonald prepare to run onto the field ahead of round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has named Jy Simpkin and Luke McDonald as co-captains to replace outgoing skipper Jack Ziebell.

It's the first time in history the Roos have opted for co-captains.

The duo were co-vice-captains last year under Ziebell, who stepped down this week after six years in the role.

Ziebell will remain a member of the player leadership group in 2023, along with Ben Cunnington, Nick Larkey and Ben McKay.

Jy Simpkin in action for North Melbourne against Richmond in R18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Simpkin and McDonald were voted in to the role by their fellow teammates and coaches.

Simpkin has become a key cog in the Roos’ midfield across five seasons and 116 games, with the 24-year-old claiming his second successive Syd Barker Medal last season.

McDonald was a father-son selection in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, following in his father Donald's footsteps, and has played 159 games for the Roos over nine seasons.

Luke McDonald leads North Melbourne onto the field ahead of round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The leadership vote was values-based, with a focus on who best represented our Shinboner Spirit," North Melbourne’s footy manager Todd Viney said.

"From the vote, we couldn't split Luke and Jy in terms of the influence they've had on the playing group and the club as two of our key leaders.

"Therefore, it was decided that for the first time in the club's history, the club would opt for a co-captaincy leadership model.

"Luke and Jy are outstanding individuals, well-equipped for this role both from a football and a cultural sense.

"Everyone at the club has great respect for Luke and Jy. They are both equally as passionate about getting the club back to where it needs to be, developing our young talent and fostering a positive club culture."

The Kangaroos have endured three tough seasons, winning just nine of 61 games since the start of 2020, but start 2023 with renewed hope under new coach Alastair Clarkson.

They will open their 2023 campaign against West Coast on March 18.