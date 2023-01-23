FREMANTLE forward Sam Switkowski says life after Rory Lobb has been a smooth affair as the club attempts to boost its attacking firepower.

Lobb's exit from the Dockers was finally completed in October when he was shipped to the Western Bulldogs in the dying minutes of the trade period.

Fremantle wanted to hold Lobb to the final year of his contract, but the 207cm ruckman/forward was granted his wish to be traded.

Rory Lobb during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lobb kicked a career-best 36 goals last season, but his exit has been offset by the arrival of Melbourne premiership big man Luke Jackson.

Former Gold Coast forward Josh Corbett was also traded in, while two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe is expected to spend more stints in attack.

Fremantle finished fifth last season but ranked 12th for scoring.

Switkowski says a major focus for 2023 will be on boosting the club's potency in attack, and he doesn't think the loss of Lobb has rocked the boat.

SEQUENCE: Switkowski & Stubbs combine as Switta finds the first of the day 🥅 #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/ktWww6sHhF — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) January 23, 2023

"It hasn't felt too different to be honest," Switkowski said.

"I haven't noticed it. It's a weird industry sometimes, guys go out and new guys come in, but you just have to move on quickly.

"Rory was a big target for us last year, but we've got a few new big guys in, and they automatically come in and play the game plan and play the same role, and you kind of get on with it."

Fyfe's positioning will be a major talking point this year.

The 31-year-old's best football during his decorated career has been in the midfield, but his strong contested marking looms as a vital weapon in attack.

Switkowski has enjoyed training with Fyfe in the forward line during the pre-season.

"It's been great to have him down there," he said.

"He's really versatile - we can play him deep, we can play him high, we can put him through the midfield.

"He'll just keep training in different areas, and see where he best fits come round one."

Switkowski managed just 14 games last season after suffering the second serious back injury of his short career.

The 26-year-old has played 46 games across five years, and he's determined to stay on the park for the entire season in 2023.

"I'd love to just play a full season. It's been a long time since I have," he said.

"I need to keep improving my game. There's a lot of competition for spots, so you can't get complacent.

"Just because you're in the 22 last year doesn't mean it will just happen naturally again. I've got to keep improving and practising my craft."