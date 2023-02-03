Draftees pose for a photo in Melbourne on November 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CASH COWS are arguably the most important members of your AFL Fantasy Classic squad … but in a Fantasy Draft keeper league, selecting the right ones on Draft Day can help set your squad up for future success.

Champion Data's Fantasy expert, Fantasy Freako, has crunched the numbers of the new kids on the block and their Fantasy game.

Freako has compiled some notes along with some juicy stats on 22 of the players selected in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

Will Ashcroft

PICK: 2

CLUB: Brisbane

PRICE: $298,000

POSITION: MID

A well-rounded midfielder that just runs all day.

The best Fantasy player to come out of this draft pool after averaging 113 points from the 25 games Champion Data has covered of him as a junior.

He dominated in the VFL – averaging 29 disposals, seven tackles, one goal and 113 points from three games – outstanding numbers given his age.

He averaged 33 disposals, six tackles, nine clearances and 125 points from four games for Vic Metro at the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships – tallying 38 disposals against South Australia.

Ashcroft had 30+ disposals in 11 of 14 games in the NAB League which includes racking up 51 against Western Jets.

Should slot straight into Brisbane's midfield alongside Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley – but he's likely to spend some time in another position along the way. A chance to potentially acquire DPP status at some stage.

Plays like: Sam Walsh

Will Aschroft after being selected by Brisbane at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

George Wardlaw

PICK: 4

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $294,000

POSITION: MID

A powerful midfielder, Wardlaw missed a portion of last season with a hamstring injury.

He adds to North Melbourne's young midfield group – averaging 22 disposals, six tackles, one goal and 94 points for Oakleigh in the NAB League.

Wardlaw had eight tackles and 18 disposals in a representative match – winning 71 per cent of his possessions in a contested manner.

A midfielder in Fantasy, the Kangaroos are being conservative with Wardlaw after he experienced hamstring complaints over the summer.

Plays like: Clayton Oliver

George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Sheezel

PICK: 3

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $296,000

POSITION: FWD

A livewire in attack, Sheezel has plenty of X-factor about him.

He is strong in the air and just as capable at ground level – also having the ability to kick goals from a variety of sources.

Sheezel booted 36 goals from just 14 games for Sandringham in the NAB League – finishing goalless just once and booting a season-high six goals.

He played four games for Vic Metro at the championships – averaging 15 disposals, two goals and three tackles.

Sheezel spent time in the midfield at stages, but he's likely to be deployed predominantly in attack under Alastair Clarkson given the Kangaroos' midfield depth.

Plays like: Toby Greene

Jy Simpkin (right) and Harry Sheezel during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on January 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Elijah Tsatas

PICK: 5

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $292,000

POSITION: MID

Tsatas can play inside or outside and has a burst of speed which makes him a damaging midfielder.

A foot injury kept him to just one match for Vic Metro at the championships, collecting 29 disposals and 84 points.

He won Oakleigh's B&F from just six matches – averaging 34 disposals, 23 uncontested possessions, six clearances and 115 points.

He had at least 26 disposals in every game and tallied a season-high 42 against Eastern early in the season.

With Andrew McGrath set to play in defence, Tsatas will likely contend with Ben Hobbs for midfield minutes after he returns from a knee injury.

Plays like: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Reuben Ginbey

PICK: 9

CLUB: West Coast

PRICE: $284,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

A rebounding defender to start the season in the WAFL, Ginbey soon found himself playing as a centre-bounce midfielder for Western Australia at the championships.

An elite athlete, he already has the physique of an AFL footballer which should hold him in good stead.

Ginbey averaged 21 disposals, three clearances, four tackles and 73 points at the championships – having 20 disposals and seven tackles in his final appearance.

Ginbey has starred on the track over the summer and he's tipped to debut as early as round one.

He has shared his time between defence and midfield in match simulation during the pre-season.

Plays like: Jack Crisp

Reuben Ginbey after being selected by West Coast at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Humphrey

PICK: 6

CLUB: Gold Coast

PRICE: $290,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

Can play both midfield and up forward and impacts matches in both roles.

Up forward he boasts a strong contested mark, and, in the midfield, he wins his own ball.

Captain of Gippsland, he dominated in the NAB League – averaging 20 disposals, five tackles, two goals and 100 points.

Humphrey was prolific at times – tallying 31 disposals, 12 marks, four goals, five tackles and 165 points in a match mid-year.

A DPP in Fantasy, assistant coach Steven King has been full of praise for Humphrey which is a huge boost for his Fantasy prospects.

Plays like: Isaac Heeney

Bailey Humphrey poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast at the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Mattaes Phillipou

PICK: 10

CLUB: St Kilda

PRICE: $282,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

The slider of the draft, Phillipou can play either inside or outside and can impact the scoreboard.

At stoppage, he wins first possession and has a turn of pace which the Saints are in desperate need of.

A DPP, he averaged 17 disposals, four tackles and one goal for South Australia at the championships.

He dominated at under-18 level in the SANFL – averaging 28 disposals, five tackles, 1.5 goals and 123 points from eight games. He also stepped up and played three games in the reserves.

At 192cm, he kicked three goals in his last match in the reserves to go with 15 disposals and three tackles.

Phillipou's Fantasy stocks appear strong, but there was some talk of a calf injury at training recently which would be a setback.

Plays like: Christian Petracca

Mattaes Phillipou kicks the ball during St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Oliver Hollands

PICK: 11

CLUB: Carlton

PRICE: $280,000

POSITION: MID

Younger brother of Gold Coast's Elijah, Hollands is an elite two-way runner with a nice balance between inside and outside.

He averaged 24 disposals, seven marks, four tackles and 93 points for Vic Metro at the championships – tallying 34 disposals against Western Australia along the way.

Hollands made five appearances in the NAB League – collecting 26 disposals in three of these matches while averaging six tackles per appearance.

He racked up 28 disposals and 97 points in a trial match late in the season.

With Blake Acres patrolling one of the wings, Hollands is every chance to claim the other wing role – with fellow draftee Jaxon Binns also in the mix.

Plays like: Darcy Parish

Oliver Hollands poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by Carlton. Picture: Getty Images

Elijah Hewett

PICK: 14

CLUB: West Coast

PRICE: $274,000

POSITION: MID

A ball-winning midfielder who excels at the stoppages.

Hewett averaged 20 disposals, five clearances, five tackles and 76 points for Western Australia at the championships.

He dominated in his one WAFL reserves match for Swan Districts – tallying 31 disposals, six tackles and 115 points.

Hewett also stepped up to play nine games in the WAFL and is ready-made to step straight into the AFL.

Likened to teammate Luke Shuey for his style of play, Hewett will be the cornerstone of the Eagles' midfield over the next decade and looms as a handy pickup at some stage.

Plays like: Luke Shuey

Elijah Hewett during a West Coast training session in November. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Max Michalanney

PICK: 17

CLUB: Adelaide

PRICE: $268,000

POSITION: DEF

An athletic defender, Michalanney is an effective shutdown defender that can play of a variety of opponents.

He averaged 13 disposals, four intercept possessions and five tackles for South Australia at the championships – winning between 10-15 disposals in every game.

He collected 24 and 21 disposals respectively in two SANFL Under-18 matches – also averaging 14 disposals from seven reserves games.

Michalanney stepped up to play three games at senior level but didn't have a major impact – averaging just five disposals.

One of five defenders on the Crows list over 190cm, he's likely to face plenty of competition for a round one starting berth.

Plays like: Tom Doedee

Max Michalanney poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide in November. Picture: Adelaide Football Club

Jhye Clark

PICK: 8

CLUB: Geelong

PRICE: $286,000

POSITION: MID

A Joel Selwood clone, Clark is a combative midfielder who attacks the contest with the same ferocity as the former Cats skipper.

Clark won 27 disposals in six of nine games for Geelong Falcons in the NAB League – averaging 25 disposals, five marks, five tackles and 101 points.

He also averaged 23 disposals, five tackles and 99 points from four games for Vic Country at the championships.

Clark's tackling has been a feature of his game across his junior career – averaging five tackles across 24 games Champion Data has covered.

With the retirement of Selwood and departures of Quinton Narkle and Cooper Stephens, there could be an opportunity for Clark to step in and play a role alongside Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, and Tom Atkins.

Clark is ready to go – let's hope Chris Scott agrees.

Plays like: Joel Selwood

Jhye Clark poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by Geelong. Picture: Getty Images

Aaron Cadman

PICK: 1

CLUB: Greater Western Sydney

PRICE: $300,000

POSITION: FWD

The premier key forward in this draft crop, Cadman is capable at ground level as well as in the air – grabbing 20 contested marks from 12 games in the NAB League.

In his first season as a forward, he averaged 17 disposals, six marks, three goals, three tackles and 92 points for the GWV Rebels.

Cadman booted two goals in each of his four matches for Vic Country at the championships – averaging 14 disposals, three goals, and 79 points.

He is dangerous close to goal but is also more than capable of having an impact further up the ground, which differentiates him from your traditional key forward.

With Harry Himmelberg returning to the forward line, Cadman is likely to be handed a role in attack as early as round one – but as we know, historically, key forwards lack consistency early days.

Plays like: Jeremy Cameron

No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman during his first training session with the GWS Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Lachlan Cowan

PICK: 30

CLUB: Carlton

PRICE: $242,000

POSITION: DEF

A rebounding defender, Cowan is a prolific ball-winner – averaging the most disposals of any defender in the NAB League to play at least five games.

He won 20 disposals in every game and had 30+ four times in 12 matches – averaging five marks and 99 points along the way.

Cowan also averaged 22 disposals, four marks, four tackles and 85 points for the Allies at the championships.

He is comfortable taking kick-ins and provides tremendous drive from defence.

With the Blues boasting a strong and settled defence, Cowan looms as a Fantasy option as soon as he makes his AFL debut.

Plays like: Tom Stewart

Harry Lemmey, Ollie Hollands, Jaxon Binns and Lachie Cowan after being drafted to Carlton in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Carlton FC

Cam Mackenzie

PICK: 7

CLUB: Hawthorn

PRICE: $288,000

POSITION: MID

A well-rounded midfielder, Mackenzie thrives in the contest and is evasive on the outside as a receiver.

He had 20+ disposals in 11 of 12 games in the NAB League – averaging 24 disposals, four clearances, four tackles and 86 points.

Mackenzie also averaged 85 points for Vic Metro at the championships from 25 disposals, four marks and three tackles.

He also racked up 32 disposals and 115 points in a trial game to whet the appetite of Fantasy coaches.

The Hawks have transformed their midfield over the last few seasons and Mackenzie along with the likes of Josh Ward, Jai Newcombe and Cooper Stephens are the future. Opportunities await in 2023.

Plays like: Mitch Duncan

Cameron Mackenzie after being drafted by Hawthorn at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Jakob Ryan

PICK: 28

CLUB: Collingwood

PRICE: $246,00

POSITION: DEF

Ryan models his game on James Sicily and the Champion Data algorithm agrees.

An athletic defender, he can also play on a wing or through the midfield – with his kicking a feature of his play.

Ryan's intercepting is also a trait – averaging eight intercept possessions from eight games in the SANFL Under-18s – having 12 intercepts in his first match at reserves level.

He also averaged 20 disposals, five marks, two tackles and 73 points at under-18 level.

Ryan may not be a round one starter, but he can have an impact at some stage once given a chance.

Plays like: James Sicily

Jakob Ryan poses for a photo after being drafted by Collingwood. Picture: Collingwood Football Club

Joe Richards

PICK: 48

CLUB: Collinwood

PRICE: $206,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

After playing as a small forward for Murray five years ago, Richards has developed his game in the Ovens and Murray league since.

An elusive player, he has a keen eye for goal and is dual-sided – capable of kicking well on both feet.

He was tagged week in, week out at that level but still found plenty of the ball.

To quote recruiting boss Derek Hine, "Richards plays the way we play" which is a huge endorsement. Reading between the lines as a Fantasy coach, hopefully that means he is ready to go!

A DPP, he should be a must-have as soon as he gets into that Magpies team given his maturity.

Plays like: Jade Gresham

Joe Richards poses for a photo after being drafted by Collingwood. Picture: Collingwood Football Club

Corey Wagner

PICK: 57

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $285,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

Wagner can play all over the ground – moving to a half-back role in the second half of last season with Port Melbourne in the VFL.

He had a strong end to the season, collecting 26 disposals in four of his last five games – averaging 22 disposals, four marks, four tackles and 85 points across the year.

Wagner played eight games for North Melbourne and 11 for Melbourne in his previous stint in the AFL.

A mature-age recruit, a recent hamstring injury is a setback as he looks to make the most of his third opportunity at AFL level.

Plays like: Christian Salem

Justin Longmuir and Corey Wagner after the latter was drafted by Fremantle. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Henry Hustwaite

PICK: 37

CLUB: Hawthorn

PRICE: $228,000

POSITION: MID

A tall midfielder, Hustwaite is a stoppage specialist and is excellent in traffic.

He was a consistent ball-winner in the NAB League with Dandenong – collecting 20+ disposals in 10 of 12 games – averaging 23 disposals, four tackles and 74 points – with a low kick-to-handball ratio keeping his scores down.

His first match at the championships was his most prolific – racking up 28 disposals – but he fell below 20 in each of his three remaining games.

Hustwaite is a bigger midfielder in stature compared to fellow Hawk draftee Cam Mackenzie and may find himself in the senior team at some stage.

Plays like: Scott Pendlebury

Henry Hustwaite in action for Vic Country in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Metro at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Clarke

PICK: 24

CLUB: Western Bulldogs

PRICE: $254,000

POSITION: FWD

A speedy small forward, Clarke excels at kicking goals and setting up his teammates with assists.

His crumbing is a strength, and he also applies plenty of defensive pressure.

In the NAB League, he was one of just two general forwards in the competition to average at least 19 disposals, two goals and one score assist with Harry Sheezel.

Clarke booted 29 goals from 15 games for Sandringham that included a haul of seven in the early rounds against Tasmania.

The Bulldogs have plenty of depth in his position so we may not see him as soon as round one.

Plays like: Zak Butters

Western Bulldogs pair Rhylee West and Charlie Clarke. Picture: Western Bulldogs Football Club

Billy Dowling

PICK: 43

CLUB: Adelaide

PRICE: $216,000

POSITION: MID

Dowling is a genuine ball-winner and stoppage specialist.

He won at least 22 disposals in all 12 SANFL Under-18 matches – racking up 40+ twice to average 31 overall. He also kicked 18 goals from 12 games and had 20 score assists.

Only No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft averaged as many Fantasy points in his primary competition as Dowling did in 2022 – with both players boasting a 125-point average.

He played four games for South Australia at the championships – averaging 25 disposals, five marks, four clearances and 84 points.

Dowling will be given plenty of time to develop his game in the SANFL but looms as a smoky should he be handed a role in the seniors.

Plays like: Chad Warner

Billy Dowling poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide. Picture: Adelaide Football Club

Darcy Jones

PICK: 21

CLUB: Greater Western Sydney

PRICE: $260,000

POSITION: MID

A small and speedy midfielder, Jones is only light in frame and the second-lightest midfielder in the competition at just 64kg.

What he lacks in size he makes up for with tenacity – averaging five tackles and six clearances at WAFL Colts level. He also averaged 26 disposals and 103 points.

He played three games for Western Australia at the championships – averaging 20 disposals, three tackles, 1.3 goals and 81 points.

Jones also made two appearances in the WAFL reserves and played three games in the seniors in a half-forward role.

With Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto departing, the Giants will be looking for Jones to fill one of those voids – but he looms as a long-term prospect.

Plays like: Touk Miller

Darcy Jones during his first training session with GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Josh Weddle

PICK: 18

CLUB: Hawthorn

PRICE: $266,000

POSITION: DEF

Weddle is a versatile defender that possesses run and a decent intercept game.

He played at both ends of the ground in the NAB League – but showed his worth in defence at the championships for Vic Metro – averaging 1.3 intercept marks and six intercept possessions.

He also had 22 disposals, 11 marks and 87 points in a trial match playing as a defender.

The Hawks have a wealth of depth in defence, but they are keen to play him in a variety of roles which can only be good for his Fantasy prospects.

Plays like: Brayden Maynard

Josh Weddle poses for a photo after being drafted by Hawthorn during the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

