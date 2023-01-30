GEOFF Walsh has stepped down as St Kilda's head of football four months after he was appointed to the role.

The club says that the long-time football administrator is moving away from the club due to family reasons, with Walsh to finish at the Saints this week.

Dave Misson, who recently returned to the Saints to work alongside coach Ross Lyon as the club's new performance manager, will take over as the interim head of football, with Tess McManus, the club's head of AFLW, to also take on responsibilities in the program.

"I have really enjoyed my time with the club but with my personal situation very recently changing, I now need to focus on addressing that, which unfortunately will preclude me from devoting the necessary time to a full-time role in football," Walsh said.

Josh Battle, Ross Lyon and Geoff Walsh speak during a St Kilda training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"There are many wonderful and dedicated people here at St Kilda and it has been a pleasure getting to know them and sharing in their passion to help the club improve.

"In a short space of time, some significant change in systems, staff and structure have been undertaken in the football program and I have enjoyed playing my part in that. I expect 2023 will see the benefits of those changes.

"It has been a great experience building a working relationship with many talented people within the program, in particular Ross Lyon, who I know will be relentless in driving the program towards a strong future.

"While I will be stepping away, I will still be keeping a close eye on the Saints and staying in touch to support the club where possible."

The departure of Walsh is a blow for the Saints, who had earmarked the former Collingwood and North Melbourne administrator to shepherd through their new era under Lyon after last year's brutal sacking of Brett Ratten.

The club this month appointed Stephen Silvagni as its new list manager and Graeme Allan as its head of talent and acquisition.