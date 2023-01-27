Stephen Silvagni, then list manager of Carlton, speaks to the media on October 16, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

STEPHEN Silvagni will return to St Kilda next month, joining Graeme Allan in being appointed to a new off-field role at the Saints.

Silvagni returns to the club as list manager having previously been an assistant coach under Ross Lyon between 2007 and 2010.

Allan has been named the club's head of talent and acquisition, with both to start in their new roles on February 15.

"It is an exciting time for the club to have two highly experienced football administrators come together to support the program," CEO Simon Lethlean said.

Stephen Silvagni during his time as a St Kilda assistant coach in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"Given Graeme's existing advisory role, his appointment to our head of talent and acquisition ensures a smooth transition, while Stephen adds another layer of experience to the program.

"Stephen will be focused on developing the club's overall list strategy, while supporting Graeme and the wider recruitment team with talent identification and acquisition as the club seeks to bolster and develop its list."

Allan had been in an advisory role at the Saints since 2018, having previously worked at Greater Western Sydney, Brisbane and Collingwood after his successful playing career for Fitzroy and the Magpies.



At the time of his initial appointment, St Kilda had said his role would encompass supporting the list management and recruiting team in player acquisition, retention and strategy, while also supporting the broader department where required.

Allan had left GWS – where he worked alongside Alan McConnell to build the inaugural list – to return to Melbourne on the eve of the 2016 season, and had previously worked alongside Silvagni at the Giants.

Graeme Allan looks on in his role as an advisor at St Kilda on November 8, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Silvagni, the Carlton legend and Australian Football Hall of Fame member, was at GWS between 2011-2014, before returning to Carlton as head of list management.

He worked at Ikon Park until the end of 2019, in what eventuated to a fairly acrimonious exit. Carlton's public reasoning was around Silvagni's sons Jack and Ben on the list, which he later labelled "amateur" and had "put the boys under the bus".

St Kilda recently signed delisted Blue and childhood Sainter Liam Stocker, a player Silvagni famously traded pick selections for on draft night in 2018.

The appointments continue the reshaping of St Kilda's footy department under returning coach Lyon, who has brought across a number of former co-workers and players, including Robert Harvey and Brendon Goddard.

Assistant coach Lenny Hayes had already been signed before Lyon was appointed, while former teammate Nick Dal Santo is the club's AFLW coach.