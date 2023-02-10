OVER the years we have seen players who have changed their colours and in return their AFL Fantasy scores have skyrocketed.

A great example from last season was Will Brodie who left the Suns with an average of 51 and found a new home at Fremantle. He went on to average 95 and was one of the picks of 2022.

Another example is George Hewett who moved from Sydney to Carlton and saw his Fantasy average increase by a massive 34 points. Jordan Dawson was another Swan who found a new home and his move to Adelaide saw his average improve form 89 to a career-high 101.

Big names switching clubs usually means an upside in their Fantasy scores.

So, who will be the players hoping the grass is greener at their new club and with new colours on their back, what can they achieve?

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000)

The move: Western Bulldogs to Brisbane Lions

Predicted average: 112-117

Classic ownership: 53 per cent

Draft ranking: No.1 forward

Dunkley will slot straight into Brisbane's midfield and this means instant points. When Dunkley attended 55 per cent or more of the Bulldogs' centre bounces (CBAs) last season, he averaged 110. There were a lot of midfield mouths to feed at the Bulldogs and although the Lions have a star-studded team themselves, expect Dunkley to flourish in a fresh environment, something he has been actively seeking for the last two years.

Verdict: Dunkley has the potential to be one of the top five scorers in the game across all positions and should be considered as the first player picked in Draft.

Josh Dunkley during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Mitchell (MID, $853,000)

The move: Hawthorn to Collingwood

Predicted average: 111-116

Classic ownership: 35 per cent

Draft ranking: 5-10 midfielder

Oink Oink! Can you smell bacon? Mitchell currently sits in more than one in every three teams and has never looked fitter. Mitchell attended less than half of Hawthorn’s CBAs after his bye which is way down on the 70 and 74 per cent he attended in the two years prior. Expect Mitchell to be well and truly back in the middle where he can embrace the title of a Fantasy Pig that he obtained after seasons averaging 120-plus.

Verdict: Mitchell is in a big group of players capable of averaging around 115 this year and with more time in the middle, it's hard not seeing him improve by 15-plus on his 2021 average of 96.

Tom Mitchell poses for a photograph after Collingwood training on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to Richmond

Predicted average: 98-103

Classic ownership: 49 per cent

Draft ranking: Top-five forward

Taranto is the second most selected forward who has left a club seeking more midfield opportunities. He has been training the house down, winning time trails and becoming acquainted with his new midfield partners in Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia. Taranto does have averages of 108 and 113 next to his name but as we know, Richmond's game style hasn't always delivered big Fantasy scores with not one midfielder averaging over 100 in the last three seasons.

Verdict: If our predictions are correct, Taranto will fight it out with Connor Rozee and Stephen Coniglio to be second-best forward this year. He will improve on his average of 96 but the big question is … by how much?

Tim Taranto in action at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $830,000)

The move: Collingwood to Melbourne

Predicted average: 93-98

Classic ownership: 5 per cent

Draft ranking: Top-four ruck

It's unusual … because players usually find new teams seeking more opportunities but in this case, it couldn't be further from the truth. Now, working alongside Max Gawn, Melbourne's new ruck set-up will be a massive talking point in the early stages of the year. Grundy has been one of the first picked in Draft and a must-have in Classic in recent years after career-best averages of 120 and 122, but this year, there are too many hovering question marks.

Verdict: With a recent minor injury to Gawn and his ability to go forward and even float back, expect Grundy to feature at more centre bounces over the first few rounds… but how will this play out over the course of the year? This makes Grundy a risky pick in Classic and one to wait on in Draft.

Brodie Grundy during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaeger O’Meara (RUC, $727,000)

The move: Hawthorn to Fremantle

Predicted average: 95-100

Classic ownership: one per cent

Draft ranking: 30-40 midfielder

Leading into 2022, O'Meara was carrying averages of 96, 95, 100 and 96 which makes his last season's average of 82 one to forget. After being Hawthorn's main man in the middle in 2021 attending 73 per cent of the centre bounces, his time in in the engine room started to dry up. This became evident towards the back end of the season which saw Jai Newcombe and Dylan Moore taking over the main roles.

Verdict: A healthy 'Fremantle-O’Meara' is going under the radar. He is under-priced in Classic, and a player that needs to be moved up the midfield rankings on Draft Day.

Jaeger O'Meara poses for a photograph after Fremantle's training session at Cockburn ARC on December 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Hopper (MID, $716,000)

The move: Greater Western Sydney to Richmond

Predicted average: 93-98

Classic ownership: 3 per cent

Draft ranking: 40-50 midfielder

Due to injuries, Hopper managed just seven games last year and joined Taranto in the off-season as they both made their way to the Tigers where they've been welcomed with open arms. Hopper is a genuine midfielder and is capable of averaging 90-plus. In Classic, he is discounted, but off his 2021 season where he averaged 89, which now prices him awkwardly at $716,000 which is the equivalent to an average of 81.

Verdict: Hopper is the definition of a Draft sleeper. When players are ranked on last year's average, Hopper sits outside the top 110 midfielders available. Easy decision … move him up in your rankings.

Jacob Hopper poses for a photograph after Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $553,000)

The move: North Melbourne to Port Adelaide

Predicted average: 75-80

Classic ownership: 12 per cent

Draft ranking: 20-25 forward

Horne-Francis makes his way home to a place where he averaged 74 in the SANFL before being selected by the Kangaroos with pick No.1 in 2021. During his debut season, Horne-Francis never really found his feet. He had inconsistent roles and even found himself playing two games in the VFL. Horne-Francis will get more opportunities at his new team but don't forget Port already have young midfielders looking for more opportunities with Zak Butters and Connor Rozee headlining the list.

Verdict: Horne-Francis averaged just 63 which ranks him outside the top 65 forwards based on last year's average. He will average much better than this, which makes him a solid option in Classic and a sleeper in Draft.

Jason Horne-Francis after Port Adelaide's training session at Alberton Oval on December 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Corey Wagner (DEF/MID, $285,000)

The move: Port Melbourne to Fremantle

Predicted average: 60-65

Classic ownership: 8 per cent

Draft ranking: 75-plus defender

Wagner has played 19 AFL games across four seasons with North Melbourne and Melbourne. He averaged 54 in 2019, just before the Demons delisted him at the end of 2020. Wagner was thrown a lifeline in the NAB AFL Draft and picked at No.57 by the Dockers who have a history of finding mature-aged guns such as Michael Barlow and Luke Ryan. At the age of 25, Wagner will be out to impress at his third club.

Verdict: If Wagner can crack Fremantle's best 22 then he'll be a lock for most Fantasy coaches. He averaged 85 in the VFL last year and could be the rookie-priced gem we are looking for.

Justin Longmuir and Corey Wagner after the latter was drafted by Fremantle. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

