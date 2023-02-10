Travis Boak is tackled by Laitham Vandermeer during the R8 clash between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on May 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce tickets for the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season Gather Round double-header – Essendon v Melbourne and Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15 at Adelaide Oval - are currently exhausted.

This follows the previously announced sell out of Brisbane Lions vs North Melbourne at Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker).

Three of the nine matches in 'Gather Round' are now sold out.

Over 129,000 tickets have been sold across the four-day footy festival with 35 per cent of tickets coming from interstate, totalling 45,000.

Tickets for all matches at the Thursday night, Friday night, and Sunday double-header at Adelaide Oval and Norwood Oval are still available for Club & AFL Members and the general public via Ticketek.

Corporate Hospitality packages remain available through the AFL Event Office at afl.com.au/eventoffice

All competing club access members will get free entry to their club's match, while non-competing members and general public tickets are capped at a single price of $30 for adults, $20 concession (15-18 years old) and kids (under 15) are FREE at all matches.

Tickets are not tiered or classified, so prices are capped for all matches in any seat in the venue and for all matches at the Adelaide Oval multi-day discounted passes will be available.

Adelaide Oval will host six matches – Thursday night, Friday night, a Saturday double header and a Sunday double header, while Norwood Oval, home of the reigning SANFL premiers the 'Redlegs' will host two matches – Friday twilight and Sunday afternoon and Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker), home of 'Hills footy' will host a Saturday afternoon match.