Jason Castagna in action for Richmond against Gold Coast in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND three-time premiership forward Jason Castagna is set to miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old – who struggled to hold his spot in the team at times last year – left the track during match simulation on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, Jason Castagna suffered what we believe is a medium-term hamstring tear during match play on Saturday," a club statement read.

"He will begin his rehabilitation running progressions later this week."

Richmond's Jason Castagna kicks a goal against Hawthorn at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With the start of the season just over a month away, Castagna is set to miss the beginning of the campaign.

Castagna played 16 games in 2022, his lowest tally since his debut year of 2016, and spent time in the midfield while in the VFL.

Veteran Jack Riewoldt was the star of the show in the match simulation, booting four goals, with last year's debutant Judson Clarke kicking three.

Recruits Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper played in the midfield, with All-Australian squad member Daniel Rioli continuing his newish role in defence, where he lined up alongside the versatile Liam Baker.