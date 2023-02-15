MONEY MEN: Dustin Martin, Lance Franklin and Jeremy McGovern were among the AFL's best-paid players in 2022. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin, Sydney's 1000-goal champion Lance Franklin, Fremantle's dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe and West Coast premiership defender Jeremy McGovern are all tipped to have been members of the million-dollar club in 2022, a year when the biggest names were paid more than ever before.

That quartet is expected to have been among the record 12 players who earned salaries of more than $1 million last year – seven more than in 2021, and three more than the previous record of nine in 2019.

Marquee Melbourne recruit Brodie Grundy, Richmond best and fairest winner Tom Lynch and Geelong premiership star Jeremy Cameron are others who were paid around the same mark in 2022, while Greater Western Sydney co-captains Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio and Toby Greene are others who will be close to the top-tier payments last season.

Melbourne stars Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca will also have been in the elite group of paid players, with West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly and Sydney forward Isaac Heeney also ranked highly in their payments in 2022.

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca at the 2022 Brownlow Medal count at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL player wages bounced back in 2021 after taking a big hit during the COVID-hit 2020 campaign, and now they have spiked even further.

The rises across the competition come after total player payments rose from by 10.14 per cent last year, from $233.9 million in 2021 to a new record of $257.6 million in 2022.

Twelve players earned more than seven figures last year – seven more than 12 months earlier – with three receiving at least $1.2 million in 2022.

The same number of players were north of $1.2 million in 2021, but the big jump in 2022 was the top-end earners in the AFL.

Back or front-ended deals for players last year could also see some players' contracts spike into the million-dollar range last season even though they are not on contracts worth more than a million dollars per season. The ability for clubs to vary which year certain contracts spike allows them to manipulate their salary caps.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Total player payments show 27 players earned at least $900,000 last season, and the top 50 earners across the game all commanded contracts of at least $800,000.

In fact, 51 players had deals for 2022 that had at least an eight at the start of them.

For the first time in the history of the AFL, the average salary leapt above the $400,000 barrier.

The 2022 average salary across the league's 659 players – not including rookie-listed players – was $406,000, climbing from $372,224 last year and $259,651 during the pandemic.

While the average wage has risen by more than $150,000 in the past decade, there were surprisingly more players on contracts of $1.2 million or more in 2012 (four) than last year.

Nearly 200 players – 193 to be exact – secured deals in 2022 worth at least half a million dollars.

At the other end of the spectrum, only 10 players – none of whom played a game – earned less than $100,000 last year, with 523 primary-listed players collecting $200,000 or more.

- with Callum Twomey

1990-2022 Summary of AFL Player Earnings

$ 1990* 2000* 2010* 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 $0-$60,000 442 87 9 1 0 0 1 1 $60,001-$100,000 88 132 67 24 31 113 18 10 $100,001-$200,000 8 237 153 159 166 189 132 125 $200,001-$300,000 - 80 158 136 124 142 119 126 $300,001-$400,000 - 22 91 145 123 131 119 109 $400,001-$500,000 - 8 45 88 107 60 109 95 $500,001-$600,000 - - 9 49 48 40 66 71 $600,001-$700,000 - 2 8 46 42 13 46 39 $700,001-$800,000 - - 2 24 29 4 25 32 $800,001-$900,000 - - 2 15 16 2 10 24 $900,001-$1,000,000 - - 4 10 7 2 3 15 $1,000,001-$1,100,000 - - - 2 4 1 1 6 $1,100,001-$1,200,000 - - - 1 3 1 1 3 $1,200,001+ - - - 3 2 0 3 3 TOTAL 538 568 548 703 702 698 655 659

* 1990-2010 figures only include players who played a senior game

2010-2022 AFL total player earnings

Year Gross player payments ($) Average gross earnings ($) 2010 136,698,418 226,165 2011 153,699,344 237,388 2012 173,717,042 251,559 2013 181,560,623 265,179 2014 188,944,174 283,029 2015 200,199,169 302,104 2016 204,305,032 309,208 2017 231,354,739 352,470 2018 240,417,657 362,471 2019 242,345,042 363,430 2020 170,043,949 259,651 2021 233,853,380 372,224 2022 257,574,937 406,105

* All figures related to Primary Listed Players