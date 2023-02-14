Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko ahead of the 2022 preliminary final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER more than four years in charge, Dayne Zorko has stood down as Brisbane's captain.

The 34-year-old informed the club he would not take part in the leadership voting process, paving the way for a new skipper.

Zorko has held the top job since midway through 2018 when he took over from Dayne Beams, taking the Lions to four finals appearances in the past four seasons.

He has missed just five games since becoming captain.

Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane will vote on its new leader in the coming weeks with an announcement expected before its official pre-season match against Geelong on March 2.

Lachie Neale, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage are among the front-runners to succeed Zorko.

More to come