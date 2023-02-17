JAMES Sicily will captain Hawthorn in 2023, succeeding retired former skipper Ben McEvoy and completing a remarkable transition from hot-headed youngster to seasoned leader.

The reigning Peter Crimmins medallist is also poised to become the Hawks' first long-term leader since club great Luke Hodge stepped down at the end of 2016.

Hodge was followed by Jarryd Roughead (2017-18), Ben Stratton (2019-20) and McEvoy (2021-22) but 28-year-old Sicily is young enough to hold the mantle for several seasons.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Sicily will be supported by vice-captains Luke Breust and Dylan Moore, who will also form part of a wider leadership group with Sam Frost, Jarman Impey and Mitch Lewis.

James Sicily leads Hawthorn out against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 13 on June 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead this team," Sicily said.

"It's an enormous responsibility but I'm ready for the challenge and can't wait to lead this group of players.

"To be backed by the players and the club, it's a really special feeling.

A YEAR ON How Sicily rediscovered his love of footy after 559 days out

"This club has invested so much effort, love and time into me as a person first and foremost to the point where I feel very comfortable with the opportunity to lead this club, and I feel so supported in the role by teammates, coaches, family and friends."

Sicily made a stunning return to the game in 2022 following 18 months on the sidelines due to a knee reconstruction, re-establishing himself as one of the premier backmen in the competition in a year where he signed a five-year extension.

James Sicily in action during Hawthorn's clash with Richmond in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Moore has also risen from almost being delisted at the end of 2020 – he landed a contract very late – to being elevated to vice-captain following a resurgence across the past two years.

The 23-year-old has recovered from almost departing the club to back-to-back top-five finishes in the best and fairest, culminating in a three-year deal last week.

With premiership teammates Jack Gunston (Brisbane), Liam Shiels (North Melbourne) and McEvoy all departing the club at the end of last season, Breust is the only player left at Waverley Park with a flag on his CV.

The 32-year-old has been rewarded for his loyalty and decision to help the rebuild with an elevation to support Sicily in a leadership capacity.