THE FIRST look at our potential AFL Fantasy recruits against opposition gave coaches plenty to think about as they piece together their squads ahead of round one.

Role changes, new recruits and the round one bolters are what catches the eyes of Fantasy coaches wanting to lock in their best buys in Classic and find the sleeper picks in Draft. It's all about finding value and astute coaches will need to use their eye test to see how their players look.

No official statistics were taken for the match simulation games and each match had different timings from four-quarter games up to eight-period marathons, which included VFL squads. Our journos on the ground have done a lot of the heavy lifting and give their Fantasy takes.

Warnie catches up with AFL.com.au's gun reporters and brings in Anna Hay from Channel 7 in Perth to recap the match simulations from a Fantasy perspective.

In today's episode …

0:40 - Josh Gabelich discusses Geelong v Hawthorn

3:00 - New Cats Jack Bowes and Tanner Bruhn impress with the latter getting some CBAs.

5:10 - Will Day appears to be a permanent midfielder for the Hawks.

6:30 - It looks as though Josh Weddle is down the pecking order.

7:40 - "Lock him in for round one" - Josh says Fergus Greene will play in round one.

11:20 - Michael Whiting was at the Gold Coast v Essendon match.

12:10 - Charlie Constable looks set to hold down a role in D50.

14:15 - Rookie-priced players Bailey Humphrey and Jye Menzie are right in the mix.

18:00 - Sarah Black was at Arden Street for North Melbourne v Richmond and it was all about Harry Sheezel.

20:35 - Consider Cam Zurhaar for Fantasy Draft off the back of his midfield minutes.

21:40 - Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper fitted in well at their new club.

25:00 - Riley Beveridge joins us for Carlton v Collingwood

26:00 - Sam Docherty started off half-back which could be his role to start the season.

28:00 - Alex Cincotta ($200k DEF/MID) may find himself in the side early.

29:30 - Nick Daicos had plenty of midfield time, but it looks like the Pies will have a lot of midfield rotation this year with Riley cooling on Tom Mitchell.

32:00 - Michael Whiting is back for a rundown of Sydney v Brisbane

33:30 - Josh Dunkley spent some time forward in the game.

35:10 - Where does Conor McKenna and Darcy Wilmot fit in?

36:15 - It looked like James Rowbottom racked up with tackles a big part of his game.

37:40 - Gabo returns to run his eyes over St Kilda v Melbourne

38:50 - How did the Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn mix look?

41:50 - Will we see Jacob van Rooyen early?

43:05 - Mattaes Philliou worked himself into the game.

44:45 - Gabo says the Saints don't want to move Rowan Marshall out of the ruck.

47:20 - Jack Steele looks lighter and it has increased his running capacity.

48:10 - Nathan Schmook was in Cockburn for Fremantle v Adelaide and was keen on how Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong kicked and marked.

50:40 - Liam Henry was on the wing, but keep an eye on Sam Sturt for $200k.

54:15 - Sam Berry looked like a better player than last year.

56:30 - Channel 7 reporter Anna Hay joined us for West Coast v Port Adelaide

57:40 - Reuben Ginbey missed with a toe injury, but he will play next week.

59:45 - A fit and firing Elliot Yeo is scary.

1:02:15 - Connor Rozee was classy.

1:03:45 - Port Adelaide's main ruck was Scott Lycett.

