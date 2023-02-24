A DYNAMIC forward line led by Coleman Medal winners Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow delivered an ominous early warning of their firepower, as Carlton overwhelmed Collingwood in Friday's pre-season practice match.

In sweltering conditions at Ikon Park, the athleticism and height of McKay and Curnow ensured a depleted Blues outfit that was missing 13 players to injury saw off a Magpies unit at nearly full-strength with a 12.12 (84) to 11.8 (74) win.

McKay kicked three goals to quarter-time and later dished off a couple of sitters to teammates, overpowering new Collingwood recruit Billy Frampton both high up the ground and closer to goal.

Curnow, along with uncontracted ruckman Tom De Koning and the reigning Brownlow Medal winner Patrick Cripps – who went forward to great effect in the second half – also hit the scoreboard as the Blues found 10 different goalkickers.

Carlton was able to cover for the absence of superstar midfielder Sam Walsh, who is expected to miss the season's first month with a back injury, with Cripps and 2022 additions Adam Cerra and George Hewett all impressing out of the centre.

Cripps sent a minor scare through the Carlton camp in the game's dying stages, limping from the field before quickly waving away the attentions of doctors, with the Blues later downplaying the severity of his injury.

Patrick Cripps limps off during Carlton's match simulation against Collingwood on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He rolled his ankle. He hobbled off the ground, but he was walking around in the rooms and he was handing footballs out (to fans) after the game, so we're pretty sure he's going to be fine," Carlton assistant Tim Clarke said afterwards.

Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period recruit Alex Cincotta staked his claim for a potential round one debut, where he would cover for the summer losses of Zac Williams (knee) and Jordan Boyd (foot), with an exciting performance off half-back.

Ollie Hollands, claimed by the Blues with pick No.11 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, was another to put his hand up for early senior footy with an impressive display – capped by a nice goal in the third term – working in tandem with Blake Acres on the wings.

Collingwood was also provided with an exciting glimpse of what its new-look forward line will look like this season, with recruits Dan McStay and Bobby Hill others to impress in patches.

Bobby Hill during Collingwood's match simulation against Carlton on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Lions tall McStay kicked three goals and was easily the Pies' most dangerous attacking outlet throughout the morning, patrolling inside 50m as the side's leading target with fellow goalkicker Brody Mihocek missing the clash as he deals with back stiffness.

The club's former Next Generation Academy graduate Reef McInnes pressed his growing claims for a round one appearance in Craig McRae's side with a goal and some clever instances of his skill in the forward half.

Taylor Adams was also deployed in a deep forward role for long periods of the game, kicking two goals early and pinch-hitting through the midfield alongside Nick Daicos (who also featured at half-back) and Jack Crisp (who played mainly across half-back).

Collingwood withdrew former captain Scott Pendlebury and fellow veteran Steele Sidebottom at half-time, the latter having been cleaned up just before the break, with first-year youngsters Ed Allan and Jakob Ryan replacing them for the second half.

Carlton continues its pre-season preparations with a clash against Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park next Friday night, while Collingwood travels to Tasmania to meet Hawthorn next Thursday evening.

YOUNG GUNS

Collingwood youngster Reef McInnes looks primed to add to his six senior appearances this season, providing a couple of impressive glimpses of his potential across half-forward. Carlton's new SSP recruit Alex Cincotta staked his claim for a round one debut with some exciting line-breaking runs out of the backline, while first-round pick Ollie Hollands had some nice moments playing on a wing. Lachie Cowan also featured for the Blues, while Ed Allan and Jakob Ryan played in the second half for the Pies.

SWITCHING POSITIONS

Collingwood's midfield is one to watch. Young gun Nick Daicos split his time relatively evenly between the midfield and across half-back, with Jordan De Goey playing almost exclusively out of the centre in the first half. Jack Crisp also had stints in the backline throughout the morning, but pinch-hit as an effective clearance winner, while Taylor Adams was utilised for large periods as a deep forward. For all of the summer talk around a potential role change for Carlton's Sam Docherty this season, the veteran played the majority of the match in his customary role across half-back before having a couple of stints through the midfield in the second half. Ed Curnow has been training with the forwards group this summer and was deployed there on Friday.

Ed Curnow tackles Jack Crisp during Carlton's match simulation against Collingwood on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY WATCH

It might only be February, but Carlton already had 13 players missing due to injury. Zac Williams (knee), Sam Walsh (back), David Cuningham (shoulder), Sam Philp (foot), Jordan Boyd (foot) and Matt Cottrell (foot) are among the long-term absentees, while there's some hope that Lachie Fogarty (back), Mitch McGovern (back), Corey Durdin (hamstring), Jack Martin (calf), Caleb Marchbank (soreness), Marc Pittonet (knee) and Matt Owies (hamstring) could play a part next week against Sydney. Meanwhile, Collingwood hopes Brody Mihocek (back stiffness) will return for next week's bout with Hawthorn. Nathan Kreuger (shoulder), Finlay Macrae (back), Jack Ginnivan (suspension), Harvey Harrison (hamstring) and Charlie Dean (foot) were also missing on Friday.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Owners of Taylor Adams (MID, $722,000) and Jack Crisp (MID, $835,000) should keep a close eye on the rest of their pre-seasons, with neither getting much midfield time during Friday's clash. As for a few cash cows, there's an opening for a couple of new Carlton recruits ahead of round one. Ollie Hollands (MID, $280,000) and Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $200,000) both pressed their claims for early season debuts with impressive performances throughout the morning.

CARLTON 5.1 7.5 11.9 12.12 (84)

COLLINGWOOD 2.1 8.1 9.3 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Carlton: McKay 3, De Koning, Hewett, C.Curnow, Acres, Hollands, Kennedy, Honey, O'Brien, Cripps

Collingwood: McStay 3, Adams 2, McCreery, Cameron, De Goey, Howe, Hill, McInnes