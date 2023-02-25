VETERAN Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak has been cleared of any serious injury following a marking collision during Friday night's match simulation against West Coast.
Boak was collected heavily by Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern at centre half-back early in the second quarter and was in immediate pain, taking several minutes to leave the field with the help of trainers. He was assessed in the rooms and took no further part in the game.
The midfielder underwent tests on Friday night which confirmed no fracture but extensive bruising around his ribs and lung area.
He will continue to be assessed ahead of the club's final pre-season game against Fremantle on Thursday.