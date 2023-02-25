Travis Boak in action during Port Adelaide's intra-club at Alberton Oval on February 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

VETERAN Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak has been cleared of any serious injury following a marking collision during Friday night's match simulation against West Coast.

Boak was collected heavily by Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern at centre half-back early in the second quarter and was in immediate pain, taking several minutes to leave the field with the help of trainers. He was assessed in the rooms and took no further part in the game.

Travis Boak in action during Port Adelaide's round 17 match against GWS at the Adelaide Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfielder underwent tests on Friday night which confirmed no fracture but extensive bruising around his ribs and lung area.

He will continue to be assessed ahead of the club's final pre-season game against Fremantle on Thursday.