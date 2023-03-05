THE HOME of footy celebrates a special milestone next week, with the MCG to host its 3000th VFL/AFL game in the opening round of the new season.

From the old VFL's inaugural season in 1897 to the present day, the MCG has staged some of the biggest moments in the game's history, including all but seven Grand Finals since 1902.

Ahead of game No.3000, which will be marked when Melbourne face the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night of round one, we want to know your favourite and most memorable moments from the home of footy.

From epic Grand Finals to high-flying marks and clutch goals, we want you to share your best MCG memories as we look for the best ever footy moment at the 'G.

To get you in the mood, here are just a handful of memorable MCG moments from recent decades.

Dom Sheed's match-winner

One of the tightest Grand Finals ever was decided by a piece of play West Coast fans could only dream of. From Jeremy McGovern's mark in defence to Nathan Vardy's mark and kick, Liam Ryan's hanger and Dom Sheed's grab and clutch shot for goal, it was a near-perfect piece of play that broke Collingwood hearts and secured the flag for the Eagles.

The Dogs break the drought

A moment almost all footy fans could enjoy, with the obvious exception of Sydney supporters, came in 2016 when the Western Bulldogs ended 62 years of heartache by beating the Swans in the Grand Final. In a game full of memorable moments, Tom Boyd's last-quarter goal will live long in the memory.

Buddy's boundary line double

At a pivotal point in the final term of Hawthorn's clash against Essendon, Lance Franklin kicked arguably the goal of the year not once, but twice. Having run along the members' wing and dribbled one through from just inside 50, Franklin produced a near-replica barely five minutes later, this time slamming the ball over the umpire's hat from the boundary line. The image of Cale Hooker's valiant yet fruitless effort to chase down the Hawks superstar still lingers.

Leo Barry, you star!

Speaking of the Swans and premiership droughts, the longest in VFL/AFL history came to a dramatic end in 2005 when Leo Barry's clutch mark sealed Sydney's first flag since 1932. Barry's remarkable grab deep in defence, and Stephen Quartermain's commentary, have become iconic.

Fraser Brown's tackle

Rated by many to be one of the greatest games of the AFL era, Carlton's preliminary final win over bitter rival Essendon was sealed by Fraser Brown's textbook tackle on Dean Wallis with less than 40 seconds remaining. With Carlton holding a one-point lead, Brown's tackle prevented one final Essendon surge inside 50 as the Blues held on to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

Michael Long's goal

Among all of the memorable moments from the Baby Bombers' 1993 flag, Michael Long's run and goal in the Grand Final remains a standout. From the moment he received the ball on centre wing and took the first of his four bounces, it felt like Long was going to produce something special, and he delivered with an iconic goal. Was it touched? Carlton fans still insist it was, but Essendon supporters simply don't care.

1989 Grand Final

Rated by many as the best Grand Final ever, and possible the greatest VFL/AFL match in history, memories of the 1989 Grand Final still linger. From Hawthorn's lightning start to Geelong's Ablett-inspired comeback, this match had everything from start to finish.

Jes-au-lenko you beauty!

More than five decades on, Michael Williamson's call of Alex Jesaulenko's famous mark in the 1970 Grand Final remains one of the most recognisable moments in VFL/AFL history. In a classic battle between the game's fiercest rivals, Jesaulenko's grab over Graeme Jenkin stands out as the Blues staged a memorable comeback to beat the Magpies by 10 points.