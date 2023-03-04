THE PRACTICE games are done and dusted, and when it comes to pre-season research, these outings are as good as it gets.

This is the final hitout before the real deal starts in less than two weeks' time.

The final stages of our Fantasy pre-season are upon us, so after the recent nine games, who are the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?

UTAS Stadium – Thursday afternoon

Lock and load

After 24 disposals and a goal, Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) can now be locked into your Fantasy team. He scored 92 points and was the second-most used midfielder for the Hawks, attending 19 centre bounces. He can start on your Classic field!

Surprise packet

Who tags in a practice game? The answer is Finn Maginness. He applied a heavy tag on Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $769,000) who struggled with just 58. It does tell us that Daicos will cop more attention this year, but also not to be turned off by this performance.

The role

If you were interested in the role of Will Day (DEF, $537,000) and Tom Mitchell (MID, $853,000) then you would have been impressed. They attended 16 and 19 centre bounces respectively and both found plenty of the pill. The talk of the night though was Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $725,000) who once again shared the ruck duties with Mason Cox (RUC/FWD, $520,000). Cameron still managed 77 but this sharing role isn't a great sign of things to come.

Tom Mitchell gets a handball away under pressure from Jarman Impey during the practice match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bargain watch

After averaging 52 last year, James Worpel (MID, $463,000) is very cheap. He absolutely dominated with 30 possessions before resting forward in the last quarter. Is he a pre-season trap or the bargain we thought he was when Fantasy initially opened?

Fremantle Oval – Thursday night

Lock and load

With 42 per cent ownership, Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) did his coaches proud with a superb performance, scoring 105. He did it all and racked up 25 possessions with seven marks and five tackles. The pre-season hype is 100 per cent real and a big year is on the cards. Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $995,000) fans would have also been delighted with what they saw. He had the ball on a string on his way to a casual 107. He's not slowing down!

Surprise packet

He was a surprise packet last year and in 2023, Will Brodie (MID, $845,000) has hit the ground running. He scored a game-high 116 from 36 possessions. Many thought he couldn't back up that average of 95 from last year, however, he could even go bigger. On Draft Day when your mates hesitate, snap him up with confidence.

Will Brodie handballs as he is tackled by Jason Horne-Francis during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The role

Calvin's boy Scott Lycett (RUC, $622,000) only played 60 per cent of the game but couldn't get going against the elite Sean Darcy (RUC, $760,000) who dominated with 109. Even though Lycett shared some ruck time with Brynn Teakle, the role should be all his come round one. However, after just eight possessions for 45 points, even his biggest fans are now very concerned.

Bargain watch

It will be very interesting to see if Sam Sturt (FWD, $200,000) did enough to hold his spot after his eight possessions and two goals. Sturt has only managed four games at the top level after being drafted in 2018. He averaged 56 last year in the WAFL and now the 22-year-old is ready to go. A perfect bench option if he gets the nod.

Brighton Homes Arena – Thursday night

Lock and load

Attending more centre bounces than any other player on the field was the Lions' new recruit Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000). He had a day out, scoring a game-high 120 and filled the stats in every category with 31 touches, six marks and seven tackles.

Surprise packet

The former Giant and No.12 pick, Tanner Bruhn (MID/FWD, $471,000) has really stepped up at his new club and has been given every opportunity to thrive. He attended 11 of the team's CBAs, finding the ball 19 times for his 74 points. His forward status makes him even more tempting, priced at an average of 53.

The role

Coming off a wing and out of half-back, Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000) and Conor McKenna (DEF, $373,000) certainly had their chances. They scored 43 and 46 respectively but did they do enough to secure their positions in Brisbane's best 22? They should be safe, but anyone starting them on their field should have a back-up plan ready… just in case.

Bargain watch

Sitting in 61 per cent of teams, Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) made the other 39 per cent of coaches wonder what they are thinking. He scored 97 and joined Lachie Neale, Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage as the main players in the midfield rotation. The easiest decision this pre-season just became even easier.

RSEA Park – Friday afternoon

Lock and load

When rucking solo there is no-one better than Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000) and he proved that once again with 119 points. Marshall found the ball 24 times and has now cemented himself as a first-round pick in Draft and one of the top two rucks in the game.

Surprise packet

It may not be a surprise, but expect St Kilda to use taggers once again. However, unfortunately it might not be using Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $448,000) after he broke his hand early in the first quarter. Set for surgery, the Saints still hold hopes that he'll be right for round one. In the absence of Windhager, the Saints turned to Jack Bytel (MID, $305,000) who put the clamps on Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000), holding him to just 39 points. These St Kilda taggers will be a problem.

The role

Maybe we saw a glimpse of Essendon's game style with their defenders Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000), Jordan Ridley (DEF, $669,000) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (DEF, $482,000) all cashing in and combining for a total 31 marks. McGrath led the way off half-back with 10 marks as he posted the highest score for the Bombers with 110.

Bargain watch

With 58 points from 13 possessions, Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) appears to have done enough to secure a round one debut and for those Draft coaches tracking Hunter Clark (DEF, $604,000), his role was great, attending seven CBAs on his way to 24 possessions and 62 points. He's a Draft sleeper who is way better than the 54 he averaged last year.

Blacktown International Sports Park – Friday night

Lock and load

Much to the disgust of all the coaches that thought they had themselves a unique pick, Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $735,000) put on a pre-season performance for the ages that is sure to elevate his ownership. He had a whopping 45 touches, six marks, five tackles and three goals for a score of 177. For the Blues, Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000) confirmed his status as the clear No.1 defender, splitting his time between half-back and the midfield for a score of 143 which included 11 marks.

Surprise packet

After officially signing during the SSP, it took no time for Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $200,000) to fit in at the top level, seemingly earning himself a debut in round one. He had a very impressive second half, making the most of his 16 possessions while also applying good pressure with six tackles for his 73 points.

The role

In the absence of Patrick Cripps (MID, $903,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $916,000), it was George Hewett (MID, $870,000) who stepped up to fill the void with 26 touches and 13 tackles for 126 points while Adam Cerra (MID, $780,000) didn't do enough to convince coaches he is worthy of a starting berth, recording no marks and scoring 70.

Bargain watch

There was no Callum Mills (MID, $983,000) which opened the door for Matt Roberts (MID, $200,000) to put his best foot forward. The young midfielder attended three centre bounces and was serviceable with 15 possessions which included 14 kicks for a score of 67. He is one to watch for a possible bench position. Oliver Hollands (MID, $280,000) is in the mix for a round one debut after impressing with 17 possessions and six marks while going at 76 per cent efficiency.

Mineral Resources Park – Friday night

Lock and load

OK… he's the most expensive but Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000) has hit the ground running and could be even better this season. He averaged 129 after his bye last year and backed that up with 138 points here against the Eagles. Laird was unstoppable with 32 possessions, 10 tackles and two goals.

Surprise packet

On Draft Day, you might want to let Alex Witherden (DEF, $844,000) slide. He averaged 95 last year and ranks as the sixth best defender overall but where does he fit at the Eagles? Witherden has been a Fantasy favourite but only managed 13 games last year and the alarm bells are ringing after he only played in the second half on Friday night.

The role

Come round six, expect Ben Keays (MID, $862,000) to have forward status. He sat predominantly forward on his way to four goals and 112 points. Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000) and Dom Sheed (MID, $591,000) ticked the boxes, attending 12 and 17 CBAs and scoring 89 and 78 respectively.

Bargain watch

Lock Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) into your side after his 68 points. He played just over half a game and is all set for a round one debut. Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) rotated through the wing but didn't see a lot of the ball with nine possessions and 35 points.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's practice match against Adelaide on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Blacktown International Sports Park – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

The 22 per cent of coaches who have Tom Green (MID, $752,000) locked into their teams would have liked what they saw as the potential breakout sensation scored 95 from 34 possessions. Even though he was one of two Giants not to take a mark, he had the ball on a string and reinforced why he is one of the most popular players this pre-season.

Surprise packet

After 88 points and 22 disposals, Finn Callaghan's (MID, $406,000) popularity is increasing by the minute. His role was juicy and he got the job done in just 66 per cent time on ground.

The role

Even though Lachie Whitfield (MID, $804,000) is only listed as a midfielder, he will be defender based on the role he played against the Suns. Capable of averaging 100-plus, Whitfield was back to his best and reminded everyone what he can achieve when he's playing the role he loves.

Bargain watch

Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $332,000) was also a standout off half-back with 19 possessions and 73 points. Priced at an average of just 37.5, he will now be a very popular Classic option.

Ikon Park – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

It appears the Dogs midfielders are once again safe to lock in after playing their customary high-scoring style. Popular selection options Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000), Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $891,000) and Bailey Smith (MID, $935,000) all attended bulk CBAs on their way to scores of 121, 106 and 105 respectively. All looked set for big seasons. North co-captains Luke McDonald (DEF, $688,000) and Jy Simpkin (MID, $846,000) did their selection chances no harm, top scoring with 96 and 115.

Surprise packet

Liam Jones (DEF, $321,000) looked as good as he ever has slotting into the Dogs' backline following a year away from the top level. He had 19 possessions which included 17 kicks and took a team-high 11 marks for a score of 88. At his price, he comes into consideration as an inflated cash cow… although I think we pass.

The role

Those keen on Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $824,000) just needed to ensure his role was unchanged under Alistair Clarkson and they will be happy to see he was considered the number one man in the middle after attending a game-high 34 CBAs. There were pre-season concerns about Jack Macrae's role and whether he has been pushed out of the midfield but he attended 23 CBAs while collecting 33 possessions and taking an impressive eight marks.

Bargain watch

Promising youngster Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) did enough to lock himself onto our grounds for round one after proving to be one of the Roos' best players and scoring well while doing so. After starting the game forward and kicking a goal, he was swung across half-back where he gathered plenty of possessions, eventually finishing the game with 21 and five marks for 75.

Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Richmond

Casey Fields – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

Even though he shared the rucking role with Brodie Grundy (RUC, $830,000), Max Gawn (RUC, $914,000) still managed to be the Demons' top scorer with 111. As expected, Gawn did spend time up forward, but it wasn't a problem and it didn't effect his scoring as he slotted 3.2 goals and while keeping busy around the ground with eight marks.

Surprise packet

With his new team, Lachie Hunter (MID, $732,000) wound back the clock and produced some of his best with 99 points from 26 possessions. The former Bulldog has found a new home and is set to have an immediate impact.

The role

The role was certainly there for star recruit Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) to justify locking him in. He was outstanding in his first 'official' game in yellow and black, attending 20 CBAs while collecting 33 possessions, taking eight marks and kicking a goal for 121. He's a gun and an easy pick.

Bargain watch

Given these teams are right in the premiership window, there won't be many cash cows on offer. Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000) managed to work his way into the Dees' line-up and played 81 per cent game time but only managed four possessions and a score of 10.

Judd McVee and Dustin Martin in action during Melbourne's practice match against Richmond on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Stats guru Jaiden Popowski crunched the numbers to pick a team full of the best performers from the practice matches. This Fantasy Classic team fits under the $15.5m salary cap with $2,000 to spare!