ROOKIES dictate your AFL Fantasy Classic team structure. Having players with the lowest price tags allows you to get in the premiums that help you score bulk points, but the key is to find the ones likely to play in round one … and hopefully hold their spot.

A cash cow is defined as a rookie-priced player in Fantasy Classic. Last year's No.1 draft pick was Aaron Cadman. As the first selection, he has a price of $300,000 attached to his name. This is the top end of the cash cows.

The other end of the scale features the basement-priced players at $200,000. These are players taken after the first 50 picks in the previous season's draft and those yet to debut (or in some cases, an average that didn't push them above basement price – hello Samson Ryan).

Let's go shopping for these $300,000 players and under who we'll be keeping an eye on in the practice matches. At this stage it's a watchlist, but with an eye as to who could play in round one.

Defenders

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000)

Ginbey was WA's MVP in the U18 Championships last year, averaging 73 where he played as a midfielder, rather than a defensive role he was doing in the WAFL. He has a body built for AFL and should see some early action. In intraclub games, Ginbey has rotated between defence and the midfield and will be one to watch in the practice match after failing to play in the match simulation against Port Adelaide due to a toe injury.

Josh Weddle (DEF, $266,000)

Used on the wing in the practice game against Geelong, Weddle might find it tough to break into the Hawks' round one side based on the quality of players he's up against in the selection battle. He has been backed in by approximately 16 per cent of Fantasy Classic coaches after hearing good things about his pre-season. Don't cross him off your list yet, but consider a plan B if you have him on-field.

Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000)

After making his debut in the Lions' finals campaign, Wilmot has been the talk of plenty of Fantasy coaches as he retains his basement price. Scores of 51, 62 and 52 were an indication that he can make some cash for coaches. There appears to be a selection squeeze for the half-back role he was playing in the finals series, but in the recent game against the Swans, he played on the wing. Can he cement a place in the team playing that role? If so, then slot him on your bench.

Darcy Wilmot competes with Justin McInerney during the match simulation between Brisbane and Sydney at Moore Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Earlier in the pre-season, Chesser was being eased into training and many pundits thought the 2021 first-round pick to be a mid-season downgrade target. Fast forward to the match simulation, Chesser is lining up on a wing and showcased his agility and evasive skills in a number of contests. If selected, he'll be a must-have, even if it's just for your bench.

Alex Cincotta (DEF, $200,000)

Here's a round one bolter! Could the pre-season supplemental selection period recruit make the round one team after the Blues have lost Zac Williams for the year and Jordan Boyd who had a foot injury? If he competes as he did in the match simulation, the 26-year-old may end up being a popular cash cow locked in at the first game of the season.

Alex Cincotta looks on during the match simulation between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Others to watch: Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000), Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000), Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Midfielders

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000)

Just lock him in! An early contender for the Cash Cow of the Year is set to make his debut in round one and should get some midfield clock to go with it. The father-son selection averaged 118 in the NAB League last season and even played three VFL games for the Lions scoring 116, 122 and 111. He is ready to go and could be a member of your squad up until the byes with the chance of picking up FWD status along the way. Ashcroft is the most selected player in AFL Fantasy Classic and will be a super-popular early pick in keeper leagues.

Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000)

Although he didn't play against Geelong last week due to a corked quad, Mackenzie should suit up for the Hawks and stake his place in the round one team. Mackenzie loves the outside ball and in the NAB League he found plenty, averaging 24 disposals, four tackles and 86 points a game. As Hawthorn looks to the future, Mackenzie should be part of getting some midfield time.

Elijah Hewett (MID, $274,000)

Stocks might be down on Hewett who has enjoyed an impressive pre-season due to only coming on in the final term in the Eagles' game against Port Adelaide. That said, he kicked a great goal and if he's given greater opportunity against the Crows, he may be right in the mix to debut.

Will Phillips (MID, $270,000)

We're likely to see the Roos play Phillips through the midfield this season after injury and illness has impacted the first two years of his AFL career. Flying through this pre-season, Phillips has showed he can score in the VFL by averaging 94 in 2021. A lock for the round one team and his 42 per cent ownerships is every chance to increase.

Others to watch: Jhye Clark (MID, $286,000), Oliver Hollands (MID, $280,000), Ed Allen (MID, $264,000), Harry Sharp (MID, $225,000), Matt Roberts (MID, $200,000), Matthew Johnson (MID, $200,000)

Rucks

Lachlan McAndrew (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Have we found a bench ruck option who may play in round one? He was the No.1 ruck for the Swans in their match simulation game with Pete Ladhams and Tom Hickey out injured. While job security is low if the two big guys are available, he might get a chance in round one.

Max Heath (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Calvin likes Heath as a loophole option due to the lack of ruck bench players likely to be available and the Saints' number of Sunday games. Injuries have hit the Saints' forward stocks which could open the door at some stage, but scoring would be limited.

Max Heath during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on February 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Others to watch: Samson Ryan (RUC/FWD, $200,000), Jacob Edwards (RUC/FWD, $200,000), Ned Moyle (RUC, $200,000), Dante Visentini (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Forwards

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000)

Appearing in 40 per cent of teams, generally at either F5 or F6, Sheezel looks to be pencilled into Alastair Clarkson's round one side. He booted three goals against the Tigers on Friday, playing across half-forward and pushing into the middle. Sheezel kicked 36 goals in 14 games last year in the NAB League for an average of 88 Fantasy points.

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $290,000)

Gippsland's captain in the NAB League averaged 20 disposals, five tackles, tow goals and 100 points last season. Last year's No.6 pick in the NAB AFL Draft was fantastic for Gold Coast last week, even racking up some centre bounce attendances. If he's named in round one, the dual-position player could be a decent on-field option.

Jye Menzie (FWD, $283,000)

Menzie has enjoyed a terrific pre-season and his outing against the Suns where he booted three goals is doing his chances no harm. The Bombers picked him up in the mid-season draft last year and he averaged 65 for their VFL team. Playing a role as a small forward means his scoring may not justify his higher-end price-tag for a cash cow and might be a sub option.

Jye Menzie celebrates a goal with Zach Merrett during Essendon's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD $282,000)

At 192 cm, Phillipou can player either inside or outside and can impact the scoreboard. He's likely to play as a half-forward for the Saints and with opportunity in a depleted forward line, he's a very good chance for round one. Phillipou took some time to find his feet in the game against the Demons, but a strong second half saw him kick two goals and take a couple of big grabs that impressed onlookers.

Luke Pedlar (FWD, $213,000)

Could Pedlar find himself in the team as a small forward for the Crows? Some trackwatchers are predicting the 20-year-old to be in the best 22 after providing defensive pressure in their match simulation last week with some rotations further up the ground. Pedlar averaged 69 in the SANFL last season. Don't expect huge scores, but he can be a worthy bench consideration.

Luke Pedlar celebrates a goal with Izak Rankine during the match simulation between Adelaide and Fremantle on February 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fergus Greene (FWD, $200,000)

Opportunity should present itself for Greene who was signed as a delisted free agent after playing for Hawthorn's VFL side Box Hill. The 25-year-old may hold down a key forward position in the early rounds. While the mature-aged recruit's Fantasy scoring is unlikely to be massive, as a bench option, Greene could be a slow burn as a cash cow.

Others to watch: Joe Richards (MID/FWD, $206,000), Noah Long (MID/FWD, $200,000), Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $200,000), Sam Sturt (FWD, $200,000)

