DUAL Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has applied the finishing touches to his transformation into a forward target, with the Fremantle star shining in the Dockers' 31-point win against Port Adelaide on Thursday evening.

Fyfe, who booted three goals in last Friday's match simulation against Adelaide, built on that performance with another three against the Power and a game-high eight score involvements, finishing his pre-season transformation in fine style.

DOCKERS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

It was Fyfe's ability to turn half chances into goals that made him such a weapon on Thursday, with the former midfield bull kicking all three goals from general play and feeding more to teammates as the Dockers prevailed 13.14 (92) to 8.13 (61).

His first came from a clean gather and check-side snap, with his second coming within moments of half-time when he got clear out the back of opponent Tom Jonas and converted on the run with the outside of his right boot.

Learn More Fantastic Fyfe dazzles with stellar goal Nat Fyfe shows how his future may fair up forward with this brilliant banana goal to get his side on the board

Fyfe's third was arguably the most impressive, wrestling the ball off ruckman Scott Lycett and fending off Darcy Byrne-Jones before snapping accurately across his body.

He now enters round one with a body of work behind him in attack, putting the competition on notice as the Dockers prepare to field a forward line that will also include marking targets Matt Taberner (two goals) and Luke Jackson, who missed the clash due to a recent head knock.

Learn More Pre-season Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide The Dockers v Power clash at Fremantle Oval

"I think there's been a real shift in mindset. He's been a great midfielder for so long, and he's changed his mindset and really embraced playing as a forward," Fremantle assistant Jaymie Graham said.

"We've seen him grow every time he goes out. He gives us a great contest, he takes a good defender, he kicked his three goals, but he was also selfless and gave a couple off to Tabs at the end."

Learn More Three's a party as Fyfe continues to impress Nathan Fyfe makes it three goals in as many quarters with this sublime finish late in the third term

Josh Treacy, who booted two goals, is also making a strong case for selection against St Kilda on March 19, with 19-year-old key forward Jye Amiss a late out for Thursday's game.

The Dockers built their win on Thursday through control of the stoppages, winning the clearances 39-33 as ruckman Sean Darcy (38 hit-outs and five clearances) asserted his will on the contest.

Learn More Switkowski cashes in on brilliant Darcy hit-out Sean Darcy taps it on a platter for Sam Switkowski who makes no mistake in nailing this brilliant goal

The ground-level brigade was led by Will Brodie (36 disposals and nine clearances) as stars Andrew Brayshaw (36 and three) and Caleb Serong (32 and eight) tuned up for round one with typically hard-nosed performances.

The backline was much improved after last week's opening game, with key defenders Alex Pearce and Brennan Cox shutting down Power combo Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall, who combined for just one goal.

Learn More Dixon shows class with brilliant running goal Charlie Dixon oozes class with this silky finish to keep his side within striking range

There were nervous moments early for the Dockers, however, who had a tendency to overuse the ball in the first half and missed targets when they were taking dangerous options.

The Power, by comparison, played a surge game that looked dangerous when their dynamic midfielders were involved, with Connor Rozee (25 and seven clearances) the pick of them.

The visitors cut the margin to nine points halfway through the final term but faded badly as the Dockers kicked four unanswered goals.

Learn More Taberner converts speedy Dockers' end-to-end play Matthew Taberner converts the easy run-in goal after his side went the length of the field in a flash

Coach Ken Hinkley said the Power, who were increasingly caught on the back foot as the Dockers handballed out of congestion, had been outplayed around the ball.

"We need to be better than we performed today," Hinkley said.

"It's not so much concern because that's what trial games are about. They give you information and we've got to do something with the information.

"We've got a lot to learn, but I'm sure we can learn a lot. Come round one we'll be right. We won't have an excuse, we'll be ready to go."

New faces

Jaeger O'Meara has done enough to secure his place as one of the Dockers' main inside midfielders, and he finished a strong pre-season with 22 touches and a nice set shot goal from long range. Young midfielder Matthew Johnson came on for some late minutes but looks like he will need to wait for an opportunity. It was a mixed bag for Port's Jason Horne-Francis, who had some dynamic moments in the front half and showed how dangerous he can be on the burst but also found himself caught unaware of opposition pressure on a number of occasions.

Jaeger O'Meara during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one chance

Sam Sturt has featured in both pre-season games in a mix of forward and wing roles, adding defensive pressure to his classy attacking attributes. He is clearly in the Dockers' plans if Michael Walters or Michael Frederick is unavailable. Ethan Hughes and Liam Henry are both impressing on the wing and are hard to split, with both bringing different strengths to the role. In defence, Nathan Wilson is on the cusp and pushing Brandon Walker for the seventh defender role. How tall the Dockers are willing to go in attack will determine Josh Treacy's chances, but he has done everything he needs to do, even rucking impressively when needed. Miles Bergman should be locked into one of the Power's wing spots, with his running power an asset. Francis Evans, who joined from Geelong in the off-season, kicked two late goals and looked dangerous inside 50.

Francis Evans during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Power forward Mitch Georgiades suffered cramp after leaving the field during the third quarter to be assessed. There was a scare for Orazio Fantasia, who was proppy in the opening quarter after being cleaned up in a heavy collision, but he was able to play on, with no other concerns. The Dockers were still short of full strength, with ruckman Luke Jackson (head knock), defender Luke Ryan (back), and forwards Michael Frederick (quad) and Michael Walters (Achilles) among those missing on Thursday. Meanwhile, key defender Brennan Cox increased his game time after recovering from a recent knee issue. For the Power, midfielder Travis Boak (ribs) and forward recruit Junior Rioli (illness) were missing as Charlie Dixon (ribs), Zak Butters (shoulder) and Darcy Byrne-Jones (back) played their first pre-season games for the year.

Mitch Georgiadis during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy watch

Could Sean Darcy (RUC, $760,000) be the answer to the tricky ruck question? The Dockers big man dominated Scott Lycett (RUC, $622,000) and finished with 109 point, while Lycett had just 47. While Luke Jackson was sidelined, Darcy showed he could be a good option given the questions on the ruck line this year. Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $995,000) starred with 107 points and Caleb Serong (MID, $777,000) had 97. Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $681,000), meanwhile, booted three goals for his 85 points. Sam Sturt (FWD, $200,000) is worth considering as a cash cow on your bench in the forward line after his eight disposals, two goals and 56 points. Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) showed why he is such a popular pick this year, gathering 25 disposals and finishing with 105 points. Dockers defender Hayden Young (DEF, $776,000) grew into the outing but had just 19 disposals and 55 points.

FREMANTLE 2.3 5.9 8.13 13.14 (92)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 4.3 5.9 8.13 (61)



GOALS

Fremantle: Fyfe 3, Treacy 2, Switkowski 2, Sturt 2, Cox, O'Meara, Taberner

Port Adelaide: Powell-Pepper 2, Evans 2, Bergman, Dixon, Fantasia, McKenzie



BEST

Fremantle: Fyfe, Darcy, Brodie, Serong, Brayshaw, Cox, Pearce

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Bergman, Powell-Pepper, Wines, Duursma, Horne-Francis



INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Port Adelaide: Georgiades (hamstring)