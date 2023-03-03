HEADING into round one, one thing remains unclear at the Western Bulldogs: what end of the ground will Sam Darcy play in 2023?

The 2021 No.2 pick played predominantly in defence across his four games last season – the final month, including the elimination final – and has spent most of the pre-season training as a backman at Skinner Reserve.

But in recent weeks, the 208cm utility has been swung forward in match simulation, where he played in the intraclub at Mars Stadium last weekend.

With Rory Lobb (207cm) slotting in alongside star spearhead Aaron Naughton (196cm) this summer and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (197cm) banking a full pre-season, the Western Bulldogs have a plethora of tall targets in attack this year – something they haven't had in the past.

Rory Lobb in action at the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

If Luke Beveridge persists with all four as forwards to start the season, the Dogs will have the tallest forward line in the AFL when they face Melbourne on the first Saturday night of the season.

Western Bulldogs general manager of football Chris Grant said the club is considering using all four together if they continue to perform, even if the prospect of being that tall isn't common.

"Ultimately, form dictates selection. If all four are playing well, if we're playing well on the back of it, and if we're able to retain the ball and score, why can't it work? It all comes down to how they go, really," Grant told AFL.com.au this week.

"We don't often see it, but we used to say: how many 200cm players can you have in your team? But the 200cm players are now all athletes. It's the 205cm-plus options, so it is always changing."

With key defender Ryan Gardner sidelined to start the season after undergoing elbow surgery on Tuesday following a knock in the intraclub, Darcy may return to defence to cover the Tasmanian's absence.

The Bulldogs have plenty of coverage behind the ball after signing Liam Jones via free agency in October following 12 months out of the game. Josh Bruce has been moved down back and is more of a like-for-like replacement, while Alex Keath has also been a regular fixture since crossing from Adelaide at the end of 2019.

"In recent weeks Sam has been playing forward, but (with) Ryan's injury, there is a ripple effect from that. What transpires from that we don't know just yet. It probably does change things. Brucey has put his hand up for that position as well," Grant said.

"This is the deepest we've had in that area and what's pleasing is there is a spread across a whole different demographic. With Jonesy at his end and then Lobby and Brucey as well, there is a group below them age-wise. Jedd Busslinger is another one, who is brand new, but another key defender. We probably haven't seen this level of depth in some time."

The newfound depth this pre-season has led to some healthy discussions in match committee across the past few weeks, and they will intensify across the next fortnight leading into round one.

Regardless of where Darcy plays in season two, Grant said the club has been impressed with his training form across the past two months and his diligence this summer, after his pre-Christmas block was interrupted by a knee infection.

"The thing about Sam is he is a guy that is really committed to his development. He takes real ownership for that. That means he is asking all the right questions; he understands himself really well and has really good self-awareness of where he needs to improve and how he can improve. That's really encouraging for a young man," he said.

Sam Darcy during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Fremantle in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think for him, he is a growing person who has grown rapidly, and that comes with risks of being able to push it and have consistency of training at a really high level. We've had to monitor that. His initial injury forced us to do that and that's not a bad thing. He is still growing up and out, so we need to be careful. But to have someone of his age and size so comfortable playing senior footy is really encouraging."

After providing a glimpse of his prodigious talent late last season, the son of club great Luke Darcy will start his second season as one of the favourites for the Rising Star award.

Brisbane father-son Will Ashcroft is the clear favourite ahead of round one, but along with North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel, Hawthorn's Cam Mackenzie and Greater Western Sydney's Finn Callaghan, Darcy is a strong contender to claim the prestigious prize in 2023.

Now we wait to see where he starts the year.