A FRIGHTENLY quick Melbourne side – capitalised upon by twin towers Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy – has torn through Richmond, sending a warning to the rest of the competition with a 50-point win at a packed Casey Fields.

Rubbing salt into the wound for the Tigers was yet another injury to premier midfielder Dion Prestia, his game finishing early in the second term with a strained pec in the 18.13 (121) to 10.11 (71) loss.

Gawn and Grundy played a variety of roles around the ground, the skipper even featuring in defence at times, and kicked six between them before half-time, with their marking a clear highlight.

Star ruck recruit adds another to the scoreboard Brodie Grundy kicks his first for the game with a clever mark and snap

The Tigers were without Robbie Tarrant (hip), with former VFL defender Tylar Young given a baptism of fire against 'Gawndy'.

The speed at which Melbourne moved the football – driven by the likes of Christian Petracca (32 and four clearances), Clayton Oliver (31 and nine), Lachie Hunter (26) and Kozzie Pickett (14 and six tackles, playing mostly midfield) – left the Richmond defence at sixes and sevens, futilely lunging at the backs of Demon jumpers while two steps behind their opponents.

The Demons kicked six goals before Richmond saluted for its first through Dustin Martin (staying close to goal the entire game) in the second quarter.

Dusty delivers with vintage mark and goal Dustin Martin shows his class with a strong mark before finishing truly

Melbourne's disciplined defence, directed by Steven May (22 and nine marks), and the work of its midfielders to push back made life very difficult for Richmond, with Tom Lynch playing after missing last week's match simulation, and Noah Cumberland often the deepest forward.

If it wasn't the tall Demon forwards causing havoc (including Tom McDonald and Ben Brown), the smalls continually bobbed up, with Charlie Spargo and Kade Chandler providing plenty of spark and running hard throughout.

Richmond's Nathan Broad tackles Charlie Spargo of Melbourne in a 2023 practice match. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Baker – who had appendix surgery just two weeks ago – was one of Richmond's best, playing off half-back with 36 disposals and 660m gained.

The MRO may look at a brief wrestle between Trent Cotchin and James Harmes, with the former Richmond captain pinning the Dee on the deck by placing his forearm on his upper chest/neck.

Lynch's day ended at three-quarter time in a planned rotation after spending most of pre-season rehabbing a foot injury, with Samson Ryan – who had a lively final quarter – coming on in his spot.

Young gun shows plenty of promise and finishes truly Samson Ryan makes his case for a round one debut kicking a goal in a busy final quarter

New faces

Melbourne winger Lachie Hunter performed strongly as he pushes for a round one berth, racking up 26 disposals and impressing with his overlap run and smarts around the field. He capped off a strong day with a stunning goal from the boundary, on the run. On the surface, it appears there aren't any teething issues with the inclusion of Grundy, taking now-Docker Luke Jackson's role beautifully. It was a quiet hitout but good experience for Judd McVee, while youngsters Steely Green, Taj Woewodin and Ryan saw limited game time.

Demon recruit shows all his tricks with brilliant boundary finish Lachie Hunter gets on the scoreboard following a skillful finish from a tough angle

Round one chance

Hunter and Grundy aside, Melbourne is unlikely to be featuring any fresh faces in its first 22 for its round one game against the Western Bulldogs, but keep your eye on Kade Chandler (1.3) who was a constant threat throughout the game. For the Tigers, previous fringe players Thomson Dow (15 disposals) and Judson Clarke (14) performed quite well in the midfield and on the wing respectively. If Marlion Pickett (adductor) doesn't come up, pencil Clarke's name in.

Medical room

Prestia's day finished early, but there doesn't appear to be huge concern. The midfielder removed his ice-pack from the affected area and completed run-throughs at half-time. Grundy spent a brief period of time off the field in the first term after a knock to his finger, courtesy of a Kamdyn McIntosh tackle, but returned in fine form. There'll be a few sore heads among the Tiger boys, with both Ivan Soldo and Noah Cumberland copping falcons.

Star Tiger finishes day early with strained pectoral muscle Dion Prestia left the ground following this incident against Melbourne in the second quarter

Fantasy watch

Who said the ruck line was tricky? Max Gawn (RUC, $914,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $830,000) set and forget again? The Demons duo dominated as Gawn (111 points) and Grundy (62) kicked three goals each, with the latter spending just 69 per cent of time on ground. The Dees mixed up their centre bounce options, but it didn't slow down Clayton Oliver (MID, $994,000) as the star midfielder finished with 100 points and Christian Petracca (MID, $908,000) ended up with 102. However, Angus Brayshaw (DEF, $878,000) struggled to get into the game early, but finished with 21 disposals for 76 points. Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,00) produced another strong outing with 121 points, while Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $677,000) also looked solid, scoring 77. Jacob Hopper (MID, $716,000) had 23 disposals and 64 points. Dee Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000) is shaping as a rookie option after scoring 45 points against the Tigers. – Dejan Kalinic

MELBOURNE 5.3 9.8 12.11 18.13 (121)

RICHMOND 0.3 3.6 7.8 10.11 (71)



GOALS

Melbourne: Grundy 3, Gawn 3, McDonald 3, Spargo 2, Neal-Bullen, Pickett, Sparrow, Brown, Chandler, Petracca, Hunter

Richmond: Martin, Balta, Riewoldt, Lynch, Dow, Baker, Short, D.Rioli, Taranto, Ryan

BEST

Melbourne: Petracca, Gawn, Hunter, Oliver, May

Richmond: Baker, Taranto, Hopper, Vlastuin, Martin

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Richmond: Prestia (strained pec)

Reports: Nil