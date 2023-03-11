WHO CAN your club least afford to lose in 2023?

These guys are not necessarily the best players in the team, but their importance cannot be overstated - whether it be from a structural perspective, leadership or holding down a particular position.

Relive Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook's chat on this topic on AFL Daily from earlier this year below, and keep scrolling to check out who our reporters believe fits the mould.

Rory Laird

In a midfield that is young and will still be developing in 2023, Laird is the onball rock that Adelaide will rely on this season. The Crows' club champion in back-to-back years, Laird has become an elite two-way midfielder and a ball-winning machine. His leadership in the middle of the ground is highly valued and can be seen in the development of sidekick Sam Berry. His direction will also prove crucial this year as small forwards Josh Rachele and Izak Rankine become part of the Crows' centre bounce rotation. Captain Jordan Dawson has a strong case, given his versatility to play half-back or wing and provide polish with his elite ball use. Likewise key forward Darcy Fogarty, who looks primed to be a star goalkicker after kicking 31 goals in his last 12 games last season. – Nathan Schmook

Rory Laird thanks the crowd after the R21 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Harris Andrews

The standout contender here is newly appointed co-captain Andrews. The dual All-Australian full-back has always been critical to the Lions' success, but even moreso this season with the loss of Marcus Adams (concussion) and the delayed start to the season for reliable off-sider Darcy Gardiner. Andrews, still just 26, has had a super pre-season and looks to have shaken the niggles that slightly hampered his past two years. An injury or any significant time without Andrews would be a severe blow to the Lions, with his 202cm frame difficult to replace in a part of the ground where they have very little proven depth behind Jack Payne. You could also make an argument for Charlie Cameron as the most important, with his unique skill-set and proven big-game performances. - Michael Whiting

Harris Andrews spoils Tom Hawkins during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Weitering

Carlton has important pieces across the board, but none more so than Weitering. A crucial cog in the Blues backline, Weitering takes the opposition's No.1 key forward and is the team's primary interceptor. Patrick Cripps is supported by Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Matt Kennedy in the midfield, while Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow have each proved they can flourish without the other, but Weitering is often one-out as the team's standout defensive option. Now 133 games into his AFL career, and with a best and fairest under his belt from 2020, expect Weitering to start getting more external recognition if the Blues improve this season. - Riley Beveridge

Jacob Weitering in action during the R19 clash between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Cameron

Could easily put another Darcy here, but the arrival of Billy Frampton and the 2022 form of Nathan Murphy means Cameron has become even more important for Craig McRae in 2023 than Darcy Moore. Now the new Collingwood skipper is clearly a better player and should be in the All-Australian mix again this year, the Magpies are light for ruck depth after trading dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy in October. If Cameron suffers an injury, Collingwood will need to rely on Mason Cox as the No.1 ruckman. Aiden Begg played three games last year but is only 20, while the club added Oscar Steene during the pre-season supplemental selection period, but the South Australian is only 19. Cameron earned a three-year deal in 2022 during a career-best season where the West Australian played 24 games and became a reliable threat in the ruck and around the ground. - Josh Gabelich

Darcy Cameron at Collingwood's official team photo day at the AIA Centre on February 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett

Merrett is the Bombers' new captain, a two-time All-Australian and three-time best and fairest winner at the club, so is the most accomplished player at Essendon. But he's also the Bombers' most important player – he brings another level of class and polish to their ball movement and his precise kicking inside 50 makes him the player opposition clubs have targeted with attention through the midfield. The 27-year-old takes on the role as Essendon skipper with his game at a very high and consistent level. – Callum Twomey

Zach Merrett runs with the ball during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Taberner

The pre-season form of Nat Fyfe and Josh Treacy will give Fremantle more confidence in its forward line options, but Taberner remains the Dockers' most crucial structural cog. Fully fit after a strong pre-season, Taberner has the ability to be a 50-goal forward and help the Dockers contend if he stays healthy this year. His 26 goals from the first nine rounds of 2021 was evidence of his ceiling. If he doesn't stay healthy, however, Freo will be relying more heavily on Treacy, 20, and 19-year-old Jye Amiss, while losing the flexibility it wants to keep in ruck/forward Luke Jackson's game. More attention will also go to Fyfe, if the dual Brownlow medallist isn't already attracting the No.1 defender. There is an argument for star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw as the Dockers' most important player given his talent, but the Dockers would back their depth in the midfield to help cover the 23-year-old if needed. – Nathan Schmook

Matt Taberner slides to mark the ball during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Cameron

Clearly one of the best players in the game, but also highly important to Geelong's chances of going back to back in 2023. Tom Hawkins might be right for round one, but given the five-time All-Australian turns 35 in July, the Cats can't expect him to keep starring at AFL level. Jack Henry is out for some time after foot surgery and Ollie Henry is only finding his feet. Cameron went to another level in 2022, earning All-Australian selection and sharing the best and fairest with Cam Guthrie. But at 29, and now two years into life at GMHBA Stadium, Cameron looks ready to reach new heights. Chris Scott has coverage behind the ball, but will rely on Cameron firing on all cylinders this winter. - Josh Gabelich

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More New year, same old Jezza Jeremy Cameron picks up where he left off, with a fine effort on the burst

Jarrod Witts

We all saw the impact losing Jarrod Witts had on the Suns when he missed most of the 2021 season with a ruptured ACL, and he remains their most important player now. The towering ruckman is not only the team's co-captain, but also the physical presence that kick-starts its talented midfield. Witts has a genuinely exciting understudy in 21-year-old monster Ned Moyle, and while Gold Coast would be confident he could do a job for a few games here or there, an extended run might challenge him so early in his career. Another strong year from Witts – he finished fourth in last year's best and fairest – makes life much easier for Touk Miller, Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell around congestion. - Michael Whiting

Jarrod Witts holds the premiership cup during the 2023 Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Greene

Greene's importance to the Giants was highlighted by him being named the club's standalone captain under first-year coach Adam Kingsley. Easily the side's best player, the versatile forward is also the most integral to the team's success. Able to turn matches in an instant through his match-winning forward craft, Greene has also proved throughout his successful 191-game career that he would likely be the Giants' best midfielder if he spent more time there. A two-time All-Australian and a club best and fairest in 2016, it wouldn't surprise many if Greene were to end this season as the best and most impactful player in the competition. - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Toby Greene goal in 2022 GWS Giants' star forward kicked 37 goals from 15 games in 2022

James Sicily

It's hard to imagine a more important player to any team than Sicily is to Hawthorn. After a tempestuous start to his career, the 28-year-old is now one of the side's most experienced heads and was last month appointed captain. But it's not only his leadership that will be invaluable to a young Hawks outfit. Sicily is coming off a season in which he established himself as one of the League's best defenders, ranking No.1 overall for marks and rebound 50s, second for intercepts and third for total metres gained. His average of 23.8 disposals, 8.6 marks and 6.6 spoils were all career-highs, earning him selection in the 40-man All-Australian squad, and his year was capped off with the Peter Crimmins Medal as the club's best and fairest player. - Brandon Cohen

James Sicily poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Bunjil Bagora, Waverley Park on February 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Steven May

The importance of premiership and All-Australian defender Steven May to the Demons' make-up cannot be understated. Not only is he the general of their heralded defence, he's arguably the best key defender in the comp. If you need further proof of the 31-year-old's significance, last year was testament to how a May-less Dees defence can quickly unravel. He missed three matches due to a combination of concussion protocols and an internal club ban, and it was then that the Demons spiralled – and never really recovered. They lost all three games which was the beginning of the end after 10 consecutive wins to start the season. May is vital to the Demons' structure – he sets things up beautifully behind the ball, helps to position players further up the field, and his marking prowess and kick out of defence are elite. If the Dees are to reach the pinnacle in 2023, they need their backline general fit, firing, and staying out of trouble. – Alison O’Connor

Harrison Petty (left) and Steven May (right) spoil a mark by Max King during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Cunnington

Cunnington is the heart and soul of North Melbourne. Arguably still the side's best player at 31 years of age, evidenced by his standout pre-season and his impressive 27-disposal and nine-clearance practice match against the Western Bulldogs last weekend, he is also its most important. Cunnington provides a younger midfield group – consisting of players like Luke Davies-Uniacke, Will Phillips and Tom Powell, who are all 23 or under – with a physical buffer through his standing as one of the game's best clearance and contested players. The Kangaroos sorely missed his presence last season, as he battled a testicular cancer diagnosis, while the competition might gain a stronger understanding of his importance upon his return this year. - Riley Beveridge

Ben Cunnington poses for a photo during North Melbourne's team photo day on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Aliir Aliir

You could easily slot Charlie Dixon into this category, but the most important man on Port Adelaide's list is Aliir Aliir. Key defence has been the question mark over Ken Hinkley's team in recent years, and with Tom Clurey off to a slow start in 2023 and Tom Jonas and Trent McKenzie both into their 30s, the importance of Aliir is magnified. He is Port's best intercept marker, and along with Ryan Burton and Dan Houston is capable of launching attacks from the defensive 50. After injuring his ankle in the opening round last year, Aliir missed three games – all losses. Although his absence was clearly not the only reason Port Adelaide lost, it did highlight his structural importance and influence on the team. - Michael Whiting

Aliir Aliir in action during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Lynch

At this current point in time, Lynch is simply irreplaceable in Richmond's line-up. Samson Ryan has shown some nice signs over summer, but still has some way to go in continuing his development. Lynch has taken greater ownership over the forward line after working in tandem with Jack Riewoldt, who will turn 35 this year. The ex-Suns captain's strong contested marks are key links in the chain for the Tigers, and failing that, his ability to at least neutralise a contest is beneficial for Maurice Rioli jnr, Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin. The Tigers had a 12-7 win-loss rate with Lynch playing last year, but only went at 1-3 (and a draw) in matches he missed or was subbed off through injury. – Sarah Black

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Tom Lynch goal in 2022 Richmond's star forward kicked 63 goals from 19 games in 2022

Jack Sinclair

His importance to the Saints has been well known among supporters for years, but Sinclair finally broke out into the wider AFL public conscience in 2022. Averaging 27.7 disposals and 514.4 metres gained across last season, Sinclair's run-and-carry and excellent ball use made him not only an irreplaceable part of St Kilda's gameplan, but saw him gain competition-wide recognition too. Rival clubs cottoned onto his importance to the Saints' fortunes in the back half of the year, with several deploying taggers to try to cut off his run. When done successfully, the Saints' ball movement suffered, with often grim consequences on the scoreboard. With a work ethic befitting the history of his legendary No.35 guernsey, Sinclair's importance to the Saints extends off the field, with the 28-year-old named in the official leadership group for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. Fresh off receiving his first All-Australian blazer, Sinclair will likely attract even more opposition attention in 2023 and will again be key to the Saints' success. - Sophie Welsh

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sinclair puts on some sort of show in crazy side-stepping goal Jack Sinclair adds another highlight to his sensational season with this mesmerising major

Sam Reid

When Sam Reid succumbed to an adductor injury in the preliminary final against Collingwood, the Swans' season pretty much came to a standstill. Sydney not only watched a seemingly unassailable lead whittle down to one point, but the next week the club – which mistakenly played an underdone Reid – was utterly humiliated. Reid may be 31 and prone to injury, but when he is fit he provides so much structure to Sydney's forward line. At the other end of the ground, defender Tom McCartin is equally as important. He's only just turned 23 and week in, week out plays on the best opposition forward, allowing his brother Paddy to float across packs. - Sarah Olle

Sam Reid heads to the bench during the Grand Final between Sydney and Geelong at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Nic Naitanui

The absence of No.1 ruckman Nic Naitanui in all but eight games last season – and again in practice games this summer – has only highlighted how important the star big man remains to the Eagles. Developing understudies Bailey Williams and Callum Jamieson are yet to stamp themselves as genuine AFL ruckmen, and the Eagles will hope one or both can do that this season and prepare to take over from the 32-year-old Naitanui. Teenager Harry Barnett was the best ruckman in the NAB AFL Draft last year and shapes as a long-term option, but he is coming off a compromised pre-season and will likely develop in the WAFL. A lot will again hinge on Naitanui's availability as he pushes to overcome an Achilles issue to be fit for round one. The case for midfielder Elliot Yeo is also strong, while Oscar Allen is vital to the club's present and future as a 23-year-old key forward with leadership ambitions. – Nathan Schmook

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Nic Nat's back with a bang Nic Naitanui didn't need long to impact the scoreboard in his return game as he kicks this brilliant long-range snap on his opposite boot

Tim English

Luke Beveridge finally has some depth at either end of the ground, following the arrival of Liam Jones and Rory Lobb in October. Sam Darcy and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan are in far better positions than this time last year. And that's why Tim English is the most important player at the Whitten Oval. The 25-year-old threatened to emerge as the premier ruckmen in the game last year, but injury stalled his progress at times. Now English looks set to challenge for All-Australian honours in 2023. With Stefan Martin retiring at the end of last season, the Dogs only have Jordon Sweet for ruck coverage. They can't afford to lose English if they are going to challenge for a flag this September. - Josh Gabelich