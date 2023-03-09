THERE has been quite a bit of tinkering after last week's pre-season games, but in saying that, I haven't made wholesale changes. My team is tentatively locked in at this stage and as always it is subject to change based on team news – more so around the rookies.

The one player I don't currently own but am bullish on is Cam Mackenzie. I'm $4,000 short of being able to afford him and to fund such a move I'll have to sacrifice Dom Sheed to generate the funds via a move down to James Worpel. Alternatively, Luke Pedlar could turn into a $200,000 rookie. I haven't ruled out either move yet.

From a structure point of view, I'm more than happy with where I've landed.

DEFENDERS

The defence takes on a different shape compared to previous seasons with only one genuine premium in place. I've filled the other positions with value and rookie picks as I really like their scoring prospects.

So, Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000) leads the line in defence. It's hard to overlook him after a blinder against Sydney, scoring over 100 points from kicks and marks alone. He'll be integral once again to Carlton's ball movement coming out of defence, and even if he does get thrown into the midfield early days, I can't see his numbers being adversely affected.

Andrew McGrath (DEF, $719,000) is my value pick as I see enormous upside in his scoring. The consensus is that the Bombers will share the ball around in defence and although the sample size is just one match – there is already evidence of this as their seven defenders averaged 8.3 marks between them – with McGrath taking 10. Essendon took the third-most uncontested marks in the defensive half of any side last weekend.

Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000) basically picks himself at that price, while I'm hoping that Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $332,000) has done enough to get early games. If he doesn't make the cut then I'll move him out for Liam Jones (DEF, $321,000).

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) ranked sixth on the ground for disposals per minute and didn't look out of place with 68 points – while Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $200,000) is a bit of a risk on the field as his job security is far from assured.

Andrew McGrath in action during Essendon's practice match against St Kilda on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS

I didn't own Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000) until late last season and missed out on plenty of captain points – as none of the players I captained were getting anywhere near his scores. He racked up 138 points from just 73 per cent game time which is scary.

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000) looks set for a huge year and I've picked him in the midfield which allows me to load up in attack. Former teammate Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000) is under-priced – but 78 per cent game time and just two tackle attempts are a couple of numbers that pricked my ears. Macrae is in for now but is far from locked in.

Tom Green (MID, $752,000) looks destined for a breakout season and I'm all aboard – however a stat line of 11 kicks, 23 handballs and zero marks against the Suns isn't ideal. Teammate Finn Callaghan (MID, $406,000) is another breakout contender and after 22 disposals and two goals from the wing – he too makes the cut.

Dom Sheed (MID, $591,000) did enough against the Crows to warrant selection – while the other two on-field selections are rookies, one of which is jet Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000).

Tom Green handballs during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RUCKS

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000) is a must-have in Fantasy this year and there are no surprises with him. He'll be partnered with Tim English (RUC, $901,000) after he got through unscathed against the Kangaroos with 93 points. Yes, his durability is questionable – but he was red-hot in the first five rounds last year ranking equal-sixth in the competition for points scored. English also scored 106 and 116 points respectively against the Demons last season and he won't be intimidated by Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy in the season-opener. English dropped below 100 points just three times from 15 games and averaged a career-high 101.

FORWARDS

There seems to be some talk around the Tigers not having a gameplan that suits Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) – but ball-winners will always find a way to get involved, as he did against the Kangaroos with 27 disposals and one goal.

Dylan Moore (FWD, $826,000) had the licence to push up the ground and get involved in the play, and he won eight of 15 disposals in the defensive half of the ground against the Magpies. He racked up 65 points in a half of football before being rested for the second half.

Dylan Moore handballs during Hawthorn's practice match against Collingwood on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $780,000) looks set for more midfield time and he led the way with 20 centre bounce attendances against the Dockers – collecting 25 disposals and 105 points. He is genuinely a top-six scoring forward in the making.

Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $735,000) is only change in the forwards after his startling display against the Blues – but we can't be too naive and expect massive hauls on a regular basis. He's unlikely to get the same midfield opportunities once Callum Mills returns, but nonetheless, there is upside at his price, and he should hopefully average close to 100 points as a minimum.

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) is the standout rookie forward and he's all but certain to debut in round one. He was shifted to defence in the final term against the Bulldogs and was the top-scorer on the ground with 42 points from 10 disposals, four marks and one tackle. It's versatility like that which enhances his Fantasy worth.

Money in the bank: $84,000