EVEN though some coaches have been studying and playing with their teams since Fantasy opened months ago, here are 10 players you can build your team around starting right now.

These top-10 players all rank highly in the top owned players in the game right now. Why? Because they are all great picks.

They have preformed well this pre-season and are either amazing value, a star premium who hasn't put a foot wrong or a rookie destined for a round one debut.

Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000)

Ownership: 37 per cent, No.14 overall

Practice game score: 143

Price reflects an average of: 110

Whether Docherty plays off half-back or through the middle, it won't matter… he will still be 10-plus points better than the next best defender this year. In his practice game, he had 35 per cent centre bounce attendances (CBAs) as he floated around collecting 34 touches and 11 marks. His highest averaging season was in 2017 when he hit 117, and to be completely honest, it wouldn't surprise me to see him around that mark once again.

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000)

Ownership: 55 per cent, No.2 overall

Practice game score: 120

Price reflects an average of: 109

Making the most of his midfield minutes, Dunkley dominated his practice game, attending 83 per cent of the CBAs, the most of any Brisbane player on his way to a game-high 120. Dunkley has ticked all the boxes this pre-season and fills the stat sheet across every line. Even though he is priced at an average of 109, there is still plenty of upside when you consider he averaged that at the Western Bulldogs with limited time in the middle, only attending half of their CBAs across the season.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000)

Ownership: 51 per cent, No.4 overall

Practice game score: 121

Price reflects an average of: 96

Just like Dunkley, Taranto was also starved of midfield opportunities at his old club, but since arriving at the Tigers, the floodgates have opened. Now a permanent midfielder, Taranto showed what he will deliver in his practice game as he racked up 33 possessions and eight marks. Only the Tigers' game style can slow him down, but that doesn't look like being a factor and over half of the Fantasy coaches tend to agree. He's in for a massive season.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000)

Ownership: 44 per cent, No.9 overall

Practice game score: 119

Price reflects an average of: 91

Make no mistake about it, when Marshall rucks solo the results speak for themselves. In 2022, Marshall rucked by himself in eight games at an average of 118, which included a massive 163. He proved this was no fluke in his practice game, scoring 119 against Sam Draper, who ranked as one of the hardest rucks to score against last season. Marshall will be solo this year, he is under-priced and could easily end up being the No.1 ruckman in the game.

Rowan Marshall and Mattaes Phillipou celebrate a goal during St Kilda's match simulation against Melbourne on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000)

Ownership: 38 per cent, No.13 overall

Practice game score: 89

Price reflects an average of: 71

At the start of the pre-season, all Fantasy coaches were watching just one thing when it came to Yeo. Is he fit and healthy? He has answered that with a perfect pre-season and hasn't missed a beat, playing all match sim and practice games. He scored 89 against the Crows in his most recent hitout and was rested throughout, playing just 67 per cent of the game. His role was sensational playing through the middle and across half-back. Capable of averaging 90-plus, expect Yeo to bounce back to his best after three seasons where injuries took their toll.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000)

Ownership: 63 per cent, No.1 overall

Practice game score: 97

Price reflects an average of: 34

Ashcroft's ownership continues to rise but, surprisingly, 37 per cent of coaches are still not on board. They might be turned off by his price, hoping we have cheaper and better options... and if that's the case, they need to think again. He is well and truly in the Lions' midfield mix, like he was in his practice game, rotating through with Lachie Neale, Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage. The rookie is a scoring machine and even spent a few games in the VFL last year where he scored 111, 116 and 122.

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000)

Ownership: 48 per cent, No.6 overall

Practice game score: 75

Price reflects an average of: 33

As a forward, we can’' expect Sheezel to have huge scores but across his last two pre-season games, the Kangaroos showed they are willing to change things up and move him to half-back if required, and there… he finds plenty of the ball. He scored 42 points in the final quarter of his practice game against the Bulldogs where he showed what he is capable of when the role is there. Sheezel is a top draft pick for a reason and should just edge out St Kilda's Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) for a spot on your ground… or you could have both.

Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000)

Ownership: 43 per cent, No.11 overall

Practice game score: 92

Price reflects an average of: 33

Even though Sam Mitchell hasn't guaranteed we will see Mackenzie in round one, I will. He played bulk midfield minutes against Collingwood and attended plenty of CBAs, the second most for Hawthorn behind Jai Newcombe. That night, he found the ball 24 times and was one of the Hawks' best players. He averaged 87 at under-18 level and if the Hawks are in a rebuilding phase then they need to start with this man right here, and so do you.

Cam Mackenzie and Nick Daicos during Hawthorn's practice match against Collingwood on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000)

Ownership: 53 per cent, No.3 overall

Practice game score: 68

Price reflects an average of: 32

After missing the match sim a few weeks ago, Ginbey only played half of the most recent practice game where he was eased through. Even in his limited time, he showed plenty, scoring 68 from 17 possessions and even spent time through the middle. For this price, he needs to be on your ground and is very popular for a reason. Lock him in!

Reuben Ginbey spoils during West Coast's practice match against Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Phillips (MID, $270,000)

Ownership: 41 per cent, No.12 overall

Practice game score: 56

Price reflects an average of: 31

Phillips is rookie-priced as he approaches his third season in the AFL system. He didn't play an AFL game last year and spent some time in the VFL. However, 2023 is a new year and the new Kangaroos coaching staff like what they see, using Phillips as one of their main onballers this pre-season. Even though he didn't score very well in his practice game, the role was there and at his price… he's still a great on-field selection.

Will Phillips in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

