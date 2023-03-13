CARLTON will have two debutants for the first game of the 2023 season on Thursday night, with Ollie Hollands and Lachie Cowan to both play against Richmond.

The pair, who were picked up in last year's National Draft and who both supported the Blues growing up, were informed of their selection on Monday.

In a stunt on the club's social media pages, Blues coach Michael Voss was filmed answering a phone call during a team meeting - much to the mirth of his playing group - before handing the phone to Hollands, who learnt the news of his debut from his father on the other end of the phone.

Generally, rule No.1 of team meetings is make sure your phone doesn’t go off.



But, as you will see, there are some exceptions to this.



For example: when you’re the AFL Senior Coach, and the respective dads of two players making their AFL debuts come calling. 📞 pic.twitter.com/45VVvPuwKv — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) March 13, 2023

Voss later received a phone call from Cowan's father, who delivered the same news.

Hollands was Carlton's top pick at the draft in 2022, picked at No.11 after a year in which he impressed on the wing for the Murray Bushrangers and Vic Country. He was also the joint winner of the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine.

He is the younger brother of Gold Coast player Elijah Hollands.

Cowan, a long raking kick from Tasmania who was the joint winner of the Morrish Medal in 2022, was drafted with picked 30 last year and will help fill the void at halfback left by the injured Zac Williams.

Carlton will name its full side on Wednesday to face the Tigers at a packed MCG on Thursday night.