FREMANTLE champion Matthew Pavlich and trailblazing administrator Laura Kane have been added to the All-Australian selection panel for 2023.

Pavlich and Kane have taken the places left vacant by Brad Scott, who was appointed coach of Essendon late last year, and Nick Riewoldt, who has relocated to the United States.

They join Gillon McLachlan, Kevin Bartlett, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Chris Johnson and Cameron Ling, who were all on the panel last year.

Pavlich, the 353-gamer at the Dockers, has built a successful career in the media since he retired from playing in 2016.

Kane is the AFL's General Manager of Competitions having previously held senior roles at North Melbourne, including heading up the club's football operations department.

The 11-person All-Australian panel as well as Kevin Sheehan will also have the final say on the AFL Rising Star, with each selector to nominate their five best-performed eligible players at the end of the season.

Sheehan will head up the five-person panel who will determine the weekly Rising Star nominees, with support from Buckley, Bolton, Cornes and Abbey Holmes.

Players are eligible for the Rising Star if they had played 10 games or less and were 21 years or younger at the start of this year.

There are 182 eligible players this year.

The 2023 All-Australian Selection Panel:

Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Chris Johnson, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling, Matthew Pavlich. Kevin Sheehan is also a selector for the NAB AFL Rising Star Award

Weekly Selection Panel for 2023 AFL Rising Star:

Kevin Sheehan (Chairperson), Nathan Buckley, Jude Bolton, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes