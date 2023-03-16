Harry Sheezel and Will Ashcroft on the first night of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

ARE you ready? Strap yourselves in as we launch towards the first match of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Tonight's blockbuster sees Richmond and Carlton go head to head in the traditional season-opener. We will bring you all the breaking news and reveal the teams for round one's remaining games FIRST at 6.20pm AEDT.

It's a fascinating opening round of footy with reigning premier Geelong kicking off its campaign against Collingwood on Friday night, while Melbourne and Western Bulldogs clash in a primetime Saturday night fixture in what will be the 3000th VFL/AFL match at the MCG.

And make sure you tune in LIVE from 6.15pm as The Traders take you through everything you need to know for your Fantasy team.